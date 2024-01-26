 Singapore Saloon box office collection day 1: RJ Balaji's Tamil film earns ₹1 cr - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Singapore Saloon box office collection day 1: RJ Balaji and Meenakshi Chaudhary's Tamil film earns 1 crore in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 26, 2024 09:58 AM IST

Singapore Saloon box office collection day 1: RJ Balaji-starrer Singapore Saloon was released on Thursday. The Tamil coming-of-age film is written and directed by Gokul. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, Singapore Saloon earned an estimated 1 crore nett in India on its opening day. Also read: RJ Balaji opens up about Singapore Saloon in exclusive interview with HT

Singapore Saloon box office collection day 1: RJ Balaji in a still from Singapore Saloon.
Per the portal, RJ Balaji's Singapore Saloon had an overall 19.26 percent Tamil occupancy on Thursday. The film had the maximum overall occupancy in Pondicherry – 42.5 percent. The morning shows had 13.24 percent occupancy, while the afternoon, evening and night shows had 18.54 percent, 18.38 percent and 26.89 percent, respectively.

About Singapore Saloon

Singapore Saloon is about a young hairstylist, who gets inspired by a barber in his village, and has a lot of dreams. The Tamil film stars RJ Balaji in the lead role, alongside actors Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sathyaraj, Lal, Kishen Das, Ann Sheetal, Thalaivasal Vijay, John Vijay and Robo Shankar. Meanwhile, filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj and actor Jiiva make cameo appearances. The film was officially announced in November 2022.

Singapore Saloon movie review

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times' Singapore Saloon review read, "The film lags at points and the protagonist seems to be morose throughout the film for some reason. Shouldn’t the film give the audience hope? Cut to the performances, RJ Balaji is good and convincing as the hairstylist but his character could have been better written by the director. We needed to see him work as a hairstylist and hone his skills, but Gokul completely misses that... director Gokul has tried to bring together too many elements in Singapore Saloon and this is, sadly, its downfall."

