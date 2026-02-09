Singapore, Singaporean news presenter Pavalakantham Azhagarsamy has received the Lifetime Achievement Award at Mediacorp's Pradhana Vizha 2026 in recognition of her contributions to Tamil broadcast journalism in Singapore. Singapore’s Tamil news presenter gets lifetime achievement award

The prestigious accolade recognises her remarkable contributions to Tamil broadcast journalism in a career that has spanned over four decades and left an indelible mark on Singapore's media landscape.

The award was presented during the 21st edition of the annual ceremony, which honours excellence in Singapore's Indian entertainment, said Mediacorp in a news release on Sunday.

"As a respected news presenter, mentor and industry stalwart in a career spanning more than four decades, she continues to mentor new generations of Tamil media professionals in the radio and television industry in Singapore today," said Singapore's national media network.

The event, held at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Saturday, featured 19 awards across performance and programme categories, celebrating outstanding achievements in television, audio and digital content.

The night also saw horror drama Karuvanam emerging as a huge winner with five awards, including Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress, while mystery drama Pithamagan was named Best Drama Series.

The audience also had a say, casting their votes for the most popular male and female personalities. Winners Guruu and Nisha Kumar were crowned fan favourites, having won the hearts of the fans.

Mediacorp's chief customer and corporate development officer Angeline Poh said: "Pradhana Vizha 2026 has brought together talents across generations in a compelling showcase of production excellence, while celebrating the achievements of those who dared to dream.

"As the ceremony marks its 21st edition, it not only reflects how far the industry has come, but also signals the exciting future ahead," Channel News Asia quoted Poh as saying.

