Singer accuses Tamil music composer of sexual abuse and intimidation; calls him ‘Epstein of Madras’

A well-known Tamil singer recently appeared on the YouTube channel Sivasankari Talks. On it, she accused a music composer of sexual abuse and intimidation, terming him the ‘Epstein of Madras’. The singer also alleged that she moved to Rishikesh from Chennai and almost quit the film industry due to the composer. Jeffrey Epstein died in August 2019, but the US government released new documents of the Epstein Files this year. (X/@DonaldBKipkorir)

Singer alleges music composer of sexual abuse On the YouTube channel, the singer spoke about why she moved from Chennai to Rishikesh and almost quit the Tamil industry. She claimed that the move came after she was sexually abused by a music director. While she did not name him, she claimed the man followed a similar pattern with other women.

The singer alleged that the abuse took place inside the composer’s studio, where she thought she was safe. The room was soundproof, locked and fitted with CCTV cameras, including, she alleges, hidden ones. She claimed that her abuse was recorded, and the footage was later used to threaten and intimidate her. “It was a soundproof room, even if I screamed, no one could hear me,” she said.

Bringing up the Epstein Files, the singer called the music composer ‘king’ of such acts. She also alleged that the man built trust as a mentor before exploiting the bond by creating emotional dependence and using financial pressure. She alleged that he would borrow money, delay repayment and take control. The singer claims to have gotten messages from other women who went through similar experiences with him, calling it his ‘hobby’. She also alleged that children were secretly recorded by him in the studio.

Aftermath of the abuse The singer claimed on the channel that in the aftermath of the abuse, she was shamed, falsely accused of theft and defamed in the industry. She also accused the alleged abuser’s family of taking part in it. She claims to have isolated herself after that due to the emotional toll and even underwent treatment as she struggled with the memory of the abuse. “I felt like the parts of my body he touched shouldn’t exist,” she said.

The singer previously spoke about her sexual abuse on social media in 2022 and 2023. She said that though she consulted lawyers and senior officials, she did not file a formal complaint. She feared a lack of support but is now determined to take legal action. The singer mentioned she does not want other women to go through the same ordeal with the composer.

For the unversed, Jeffrey Epstein was an American financier and child sex offender who died in 2019. Since 2025, the US government has released millions of documents, images, videos, and emails detailing his criminal activities, called the Epstein Files. In January this year, an additional 3 million pages were released.

If you are a victim of violence, harassment, assault, or cybercrime, call NCW Women’s Helpline on 7827-170-170. You can seek help through the Digital Complaint Registration System that will connect you with police, counsellors, hospitals, and more.