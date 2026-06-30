Sudha Kongara moves HC over 8 crore unpaid dues for Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi; Idhayam Murali release in trouble

Filmmaker Sudha Kongara has moved the Madras High Court against production house Dawn Pictures over alleged non-payment of dues. Her film Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela and Ravi Mohan, was released in January for Pongal, but she claimed in court that she has yet to be paid her dues. The director is also seeking a restraint on the release of Idhayam Murali.

Sudha Kongara alleges non-payment of dues for Parasakthi

Sudha Kongara's Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Parasakthi was released in January.

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Bar and Bench reported that Sudha moved the HC under Section 9 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act. She is alleging that Dawn Pictures still owes her ₹8.39 crore for Parasakthi. She claimed that despite the film’s release and invoices having been raised, a substantial amount remains unpaid to her. The judge directed that there be no satellite release of Parasakthi till July 8 and directed the producer to file a counter by July 7.

It was revealed in court that Sudha’s remuneration for the film was ₹15 crore, with GST payable separately, taking the total amount to ₹17.70 crore. Only ₹9.31 crore of that amount has been paid, as per the director, leaving ₹8.39 crore outstanding. As per her agreement, she has transferred all intellectual property to the producer but has not yet been paid in full. It was argued that Idhayam Murali is slated for release without clearing her dues.

Idhayam Murali release in trouble

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{{^usCountry}} Sudha has also sought a stay on the release of the production house’s upcoming film, Idhayam Murali. Directed, written and produced by Aakash Baskaran, the film stars Atharvaa Murali, Preity Mukhundhan, Kayadu Lohar, and Fahadh Faasil. It is slated for release on July 10. Sudha’s counsel also argued that the producer declared Parasakthi a success, claiming that it made ₹100 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sudha has also sought a stay on the release of the production house’s upcoming film, Idhayam Murali. Directed, written and produced by Aakash Baskaran, the film stars Atharvaa Murali, Preity Mukhundhan, Kayadu Lohar, and Fahadh Faasil. It is slated for release on July 10. Sudha’s counsel also argued that the producer declared Parasakthi a success, claiming that it made ₹100 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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The producer stated that she approached the court well before the next film’s release, so as it is not claimed that she approached court at the last minute. Parasakthi has already been released on OTT on Zee5, and the relief Sudha is seeking now is limited to the satellite release. The next hearing will be on July 8. According to the trade website Sacnilk, Parasakthi has grossed ₹85.10 crore in its lifetime. The production house, however, claimed that the film grossed ₹100 crore worldwide in 10 days of its release.

Sudha directed the 2020 Suriya hit Soorarai Pottru and its 2024 Hindi remake, Sarfira, with Akshay Kumar, before Parasakthi. She also directed the segment Thangam for Netflix’s Paava Kadhaigal.

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