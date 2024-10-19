Suriya bumps into Kajal Aggarwal at the airport; shares cute moment with her son. Watch

Actors Suriya and Kajal Aggarwal had a pleasant surprise on Saturday morning at the Mumbai airport when they bumped into each other. Kajal, who was there with her family, introduced them to Suriya, and the duo posed for pictures before making their way inside the terminal. (Also Read: Kanguva producer is confident Suriya-starrer will earn ₹2000 crore: ‘Why are you underestimating it with ₹1000 crore?’) Kajal Aggarwal introduced her son Neil and husband Gautam to Suriya at the airport.

Suriya bumps into Kajal

In a video shot by a paparazzo, Suriya smiled wide and looked pleasantly surprised when he spotted Kajal at the Mumbai airport. “How are you?” thrilled Kajal before introducing him to her son Neil. Suriya even shared a sweet moment with Neil, who looked tired after the journey.

After the two chatted away, she said, “I’ll introduce you to my husband, one minute.” Suriya, Kajal and her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, exchanged pleasantries and even posed for a few pictures before making their way.

Kajal worked in numerous Tamil films but with Suriya only once in her career, for the 2012 film Maattrraan. The film, directed by KV Anand, saw Suriya play conjoined twin brothers who strive to save their father’s business from a spy.

Kajal Aggarwal’s family

Kajal married businessman Gautam in 2020 after dating him for a few years. The couple had an intimate ceremony in Mumbai, and only their immediate family was present for the wedding. In 2022, they had their first child, Neil. She took a short break after her son’s birth but soon got back to work and has since been seen in Tamil films like Karungaapiyam and Indian 2, and Telugu films like Satyabhama.

Upcoming work

Kajal is currently shooting for Sikandar, a Hindi film with Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. She will also be seen in another Hindi film titled Uma and do a cameo in Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa in Telugu. Kajal went back on sets to shoot for Kamal Haasan’s Indian sequel soon after her son’s birth, but her portions will be seen in Indian 3.

Suriya will soon be seen in Siva's Kanguva and a yet-to-be-titled film by Karthik Subbaraj. Kanguva will be released in theatres on November 14.