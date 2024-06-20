Kajal Aggarwal celebrates birthday with cuddles from husband Gautam and son Neil: ‘Made me feel like a queen’

Actor Kajal Aggarwal had a heartwarming birthday celebration on June 19. She shared personal moments on Instagram, giving us a peek into her special day with family and friends, and expressing her gratitude for the warm wishes. (Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Nayanthara, Trisha, Tamannaah: What if ‘Kollywood stars’ came on Bridgerton?) Kajal Aggarwal shared pictures of her birthday celebrations on Instagram.

Kajal Aggarwal’s birthday

Kajal shared numerous pictures on Instagram, some of which show her cuddling up to her husband, Gautam Kitchlu and son Neil. One picture shows her holding birthday balloons, while the others show her posing for clicks with her sister Nisha and some friends. One sweet picture shows her kissing Gautam before blowing out her birthday candle.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

She wrote, “My dear family, friends and amazing fans (extended family!), Thank you so much for all your wishes and the overwhelming love pouring in. My heart (and belly) is so full, I can hardly call it my own.”

Kajal added that Gautam and Neil made her ‘feel like a queen’, writing, “I had a fabulous birthday! missed my dearest that were not with me and thought about all those who have touched my life in the most indelible way! @kitchlug and @neil_kitchlu made me feel like a queen (as usual) celebrating all our milestones on this trip with my thickest, is truly the best feeling!”

Kajal married Gautam in 2020 and had their first child in 2022.

Upcoming work

The actor will soon be seen in Uma in Hindi, Kannappa in Telugu and Indian 3 in Tamil. Talking to Hindustan Times last month before the release of her Telugu film Satyabhama, she claimed that there’s a marked difference in the way she worked before and after having Neil.

She said, “That's also because of my own desire to do meatier roles in the limited amount of time that I now have. I do not want to take up eight, nine movies a year like how I used to do earlier – I’d rather focus on four good films a year. So, the priority from my end has changed. I think your vibe really attracts the kind of roles or the kind of people that you want to work with.”