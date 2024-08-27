Tamil actor Bijili Ramesh dies after prolonged illness; last wish was to act with Rajinikanth, his favourite superstar

Bijili Ramesh has died. The Tamil actor and YouTube sensation's funeral will be held in Chennai on Tuesday. He was unwell and in intensive care for a few days. Bijili was an ardent fan of Rajinikanth and watched every single Rajinikanth film, and wanted to act with the veteran actor someday. Also read: Tamil actor Daniel Balaji dies of heart attack in Chennai The late Bijili Ramesh with veteran actor Rajinikanth. (File Photo)

‘My biggest wish is to act with Rajini sir’

He recently said in a video, "I wanted to act with everyone in films. But I couldn't. Especially my leader, Rajini (Rajinikanth). My biggest wish was to act with Rajini sir. But that didn't happen."

Ramesh was trending on social media due to a prank video in 2018. Subsequently, he made his film debut with Natpe Thunai, released in 2019. Later, he was seen in small roles on TV.

About Bijili Ramesh's health

Bijili had reportedly been unwell for the past few months. A few weeks ago, his family had appealed to his colleagues for financial aid to help with his treatment; many had reportedly helped too.

He had once given an interview to a YouTube channel, and said, "I know very well about my health. I couldn't eat. It's so hard. I'm not so good at telling people not to drink. I have lost that qualification. We don't know when this horse will stop... if you go to someone and tell them not to drink, they won't listen. They say go and do your job... it hurts to think of my children, and it hurts to think who will see them after I'm gone."

What Bijili Ramesh's wife had said recently

In a recent interview, Bijili Ramesh's wife said, "My husband has completely failed his liver due to alcoholism. He was fine until last month. But suddenly he was out of breath. We first took him to Omandurar Hospital. It was then that he was diagnosed with liver and jaundice. He was treated there for 10 days. After that, we were admitted to Stanley Government Hospital for treatment."

'I don't know how to cope'

She added, “We begged the doctors to save his life. They said, 'We're watching as much as we can. Pray to God more'. They said they wanted a liver transplant. Doctors said it would be difficult for him to survive even if he got another liver. But if it is done privately, the bills would come up to ₹60 lakh. To that extent we have no facility. I don't know how to manage after he leaves... I have to take care of my son. If any powerful person sees this, please help us. Open your eyes to this family. I humbly ask for it. We are standing in the middle of the road with our family destroyed. We hope someone can help.”