Aug 03, 2025
Tamil actor Madhan Bob dies at 71 after battling cancer

PTI |
Updated on: Aug 03, 2025 06:52 am IST

Some of Madhan Bob's notable roles were: Diamond Babu in the film Thenali and Manager Sundaresan in Friends.

Popular Tamil film actor Madhan Bob, who entertained film fans through his characteristic laughter and amusing expressions, died. He died due to health-related issues on Saturday, a source close to his family said.

S Krishnamoorthy was known by his professional name Madhan Bob.
He was 71. He has been battling cancer, and he died at his Adyar residence on Saturday evening.

Known by his professional name as Madhan Bob, S Krishnamoorthy was the eighth child in his family. He had shared the screen space along with leading actors such as Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Ajith, Surya, and Vijay.

He had appeared in the popular Sun TV comedy show Asatha Povathu Yaaru as one of the judges. He was a versatile actor and musician.

Some of his notable roles were: Diamond Babu in the film Thenali and Manager Sundaresan in Friends. Whichever role he performed, his acting skills made the audience burst out laughing.

