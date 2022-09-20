Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Tamil actor Pauline Jessica found dead in Chennai apartment, leaves suicide note

Tamil actor Pauline Jessica found dead in Chennai apartment, leaves suicide note

tamil cinema
Published on Sep 20, 2022 06:01 PM IST

Actor Pauline Jessica who appeared in Thupparivaalan and Vaidhaa, was found dead in her Chennai apartment.

Actor Pauline Jessica died on September 18.
Actor Pauline Jessica died on September 18.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Tamil actor Pauline Jessica aka Deepa has allegedly died by suicide in her Chennai apartment. She left behind a suicide note which was recovered by the Koyambedu police who were informed by the neighbour. She was a native of Andhra Pradesh where her body was sent later. Also read: Ponni Nadhi singer Bamba Bakya dies at 49

Pauline’s body was sent to Kilpauk Government Medical College and Hospital for autopsy. ANI quote the police investigating the matter, “We are investigating the alleged suicide of popular actor Pauline Jessica from all sides and are taking the help of CCTV.”

A suicide note was written in her diary. The reason behind her tragic death is yet to be revealed. However, multiple reports claim that she took her life due to her love life. Investigations will also ascertain the murder angle in the case as well.

The 29-year-old actor is known for her roles in Tamil films Thupparivaalan and Vaidhaa. This is the second suicide incident in Tamil filmdom in less than a week. Last week, Tamil lyricist Kabilan’s 28-year-old daughter Thoorigai died by suicide. She had worked as a costume designer in several Tamil films and was also a celebrity stylist.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tamil cinema
tamil cinema

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out