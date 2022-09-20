Tamil actor Pauline Jessica found dead in Chennai apartment, leaves suicide note

Tamil actor Pauline Jessica aka Deepa has allegedly died by suicide in her Chennai apartment. She left behind a suicide note which was recovered by the Koyambedu police who were informed by the neighbour. She was a native of Andhra Pradesh where her body was sent later. Also read: Ponni Nadhi singer Bamba Bakya dies at 49

Pauline’s body was sent to Kilpauk Government Medical College and Hospital for autopsy. ANI quote the police investigating the matter, “We are investigating the alleged suicide of popular actor Pauline Jessica from all sides and are taking the help of CCTV.”

A suicide note was written in her diary. The reason behind her tragic death is yet to be revealed. However, multiple reports claim that she took her life due to her love life. Investigations will also ascertain the murder angle in the case as well.

The 29-year-old actor is known for her roles in Tamil films Thupparivaalan and Vaidhaa. This is the second suicide incident in Tamil filmdom in less than a week. Last week, Tamil lyricist Kabilan’s 28-year-old daughter Thoorigai died by suicide. She had worked as a costume designer in several Tamil films and was also a celebrity stylist.

