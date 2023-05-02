Tamil actor Shalini stuns internet as she celebrates divorce with photoshoot: ‘99 problems, but husband ain’t one’

Actor Shalini has gone viral on social media after she posted pictures from a recent photoshoot. Many have termed it as a ‘divorce photoshoot.’ Reportedly, Shalini divorced her husband and announced the same with the creative photoshoot. Also read: Kamal Haasan on Ponniyin Selvan 2: Mani Ratnam and team have worked together to make Tamil cinema international Tamil actor Shalini's divorce photoshoot went viral on social media.

The photos of the viral photoshoot feature Shalini in a red gown. She is seen happily posing with a banner which reads ‘divorce’. In another other, she happily tore apart a photo which seemed to be from her wedding day. One more had her holding a sign board announcing 'I got 99 problems and husband ain't one."

Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote in the caption, “A Divorced woman’s Message to those who feel voiceless. It’s okay to leave a bad marriage cause You deserve to be happy and never settle for less, take control of your lives and make the changes necessary to create a better future for yourself and your children.”

“DIVORCE is NOT a FAILURE!!! It’s a turning point for you and to led positive changes in your lives. It takes a lot of courage to leave a marriage and stand alone So to all my BRAVE WOMEN out there I dedicate this,” she also added.

After she posted them online, many came out in support of the actor. A few also mocked her. One of them commented, “Don't worry aka u get happiest life now on words.” “Same da I'm divorced now I'm happy bt i ve problem it's difficult 2 one time meal bt I'm happy wit my son's,” added another one. One more commented, “It is better to be free from that relationship than to be tied in a wrong relationship.”

According to a report of ETimes, Shalini was married to her husband Riaz since July 2020. They welcomed their daughter Riya after some time, however, the actor reportedly accused her husband of mental and physical abuse a few months ago. Reportedly, they opted for divorce.

Shalini made her screen debut with the TV serial Mulluma Malarum. She was last seen in the reality show Super Mom.

