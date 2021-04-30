IND USA
KV Anand died of a heart attack.
tamil cinema

Tamil filmmaker KV Anand dies at 54, Allu Arjun pays tribute

  • Tamil filmmaker KV Anand had died at 54 after a cardiac arrest. His colleagues from the film industry have paid tributes.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 11:01 AM IST

Well-known Tamil cinematographer-turned-filmmaker KV Anand breathed his last in Chennai on Friday following a cardiac arrest. He was 54. As per reports, he died around 3 AM on Friday.

Anand started his career as a photojournalist. His first stint in cinema was as an assistant to cinematographer PC Sreeram, and worked on several films.

Anand made his debut as cinematographer with Malayalam film Thenmavin Kombath starring Mohanlal, and went on to work in films across multiple languages.

As cinematographer, he worked in a few Hindi films such as Doli Saja Ke Rakhna, Josh, Nayak and Khakee.

He made his directorial debut with 2005 Tamil film Kana Kandaen, and went on to direct six more films.

He had worked in Suriya in three Tamil films namely Ayan, Maattrraan and Kaapaan, which was Anand’s last project.

Anand’s death sent shock waves across Telugu and Tamil film industries. Several celebrities took to Twitter to share their condolences.


Actor Allu Arjun wrote: “ Just woke up to this sad news that Dir KV Anand garu is no more. Wonderful cameraman , brilliant director and very nice gentleman . Sir you will always be remember & missed . Condolences to the near, dear & family. Rest in Peace Sir (sic).”

Music composer Harris Jayaraj, a constant collaborator with Anand, wrote: “ unfortunate and extremely shock to hear this devastating News. RIP my friend KV Anand (sic).”

Actor Allu Sirish wrote: “ Shocked to hear about KV Anand Sir's demise. Will fondly remember all my interactions with him. What a sad news to wake up to. Rest in peace sir, you'll be missed (sic).”

