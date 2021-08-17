Tamil VJ-turned-actor Ananda Kannan dies at 48 due to cancer

Tamil VJ-turned-actor Anand Kannan, who was a popular name in the 1990s and early 2000, died due to bile duct cancer. He was 48.

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, who has worked with him in Tamil film Saroja, confirmed the news of his death on Twitter. He shared a picture of the actor and wrote, "A great friend, a great human is no more! #RIPanandakannan my deepest condolences (sic).”

Actor turned politician Gayatri Raguramm tweeted, "So shocked about to hear about #Anandakannan.. sweet person. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and friends. He smiled always and he made others laugh and smile. Om shanti."

Actor Ashok Kumar said, "Dear Brother #Anandakannan You will always live with the positivity you exuded. Godbless U Rest in Peace in Godz Abode and spread smiles & positive vibes up there... Prayers for your family & close loved ones to be blessed with the strength to face this predicament (love) U Brother (sic)."

Fans too remembered him. A fan, tweeting an old picture of the actor, wrote, "This Man was Kind of awesome in My Childhood Can't believe he is no more. #RIPSir I still remember as I used to wait & watch #Sindubadh in #SunTv every weekend. And a very comic #Anchor too... #RIPAnandhaKannan Thks for the memories! #Anandakannan May Ur Soul be blessed."

Sighh. Gone too soon. Shocking.

One of my favourite anchor. I still remember the way you speak, laugh and anchoring.

Anand started his career with television in Singapore. He later moved to Chennai and joined Sun Music as a video jockey. Some of his popular shows include Sindubad and Savaal Singapore.

In 2008, he made his acting debut with Venkat Prabhu’s Saroja, in which he played a cameo. He has starred in film such as Mullum Malarum and Adhisaya Ulagam among others.









