Thug Life box office collection day 3: Kamal Haasan film hold steady, collects 28 crore

Thug Life box office collection day 3: Mani Ratnam’s Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Thug Life was released in theatres on Thursday. With lukewarm reviews and disappointed reactions flooding the internet, the film seems not to have benefited, especially given its comparisons to their 1987 film Nayakan. According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹28.49 crore net in India by its first Saturday. (Also Read: Thug Life worldwide box office collection day 2: Kamal Haasan film lags behind Indian 2, PS 1-2 at ₹52 crore) Thug Life box office collection day 3: Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR in a still from the film.

Thug Life box office collection

The numbers for Thug Life seem to hold steady after the massive dip the film registered on Friday. According to the trade website, the Mani-directed film made ₹15.5 crore on its opening day and ₹7.15 crore on Friday, showing a 53.87% dip. On Saturday, the film brought in an estimated ₹5.84 crore, taking its total collection to ₹28.49 crore approximately in India. It registered a 35.62% occupancy for the Tamil version. While these numbers are decent, Thug Life has suffered not just due to comparisons from Nayakan, but also due to its release being halted in Karnataka due to the language row. Housefull 5’s release on Friday also seems to have affected its Hindi collections.

Thug Life Collections Day 1 ₹ 15.5 crore Day 2 ₹ 7.15 crore Day 3 ₹ 5.84 crore Total ₹ 28.49 crore Prev Next

Kamal Haasan on reunion with Mani Ratnam

Before the film’s release, Kamal extensively promoted it and was excited for his reunion with Mani after 38 years. As per ANI, he told the press, “Every film is a challenge, especially when you add another director like Mani Ratnam and a story that is so interesting. Fortunately, he included me in the story's preparation. I gave him an idea. Most of the time I was getting vegetables and helping him make it more tasty. That's what I did. And that I call a true collaboration...We are both children of cinema, and that is how we see each other.”

Thug Life sees Kamal play Shaktivel, aka Shakti and Silambarasan, his adopted son, Amar. Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf also star in the film.