Thug Life worldwide box office collection day 2: Kamal Haasan film lags behind Indian 2, PS 1-2 at 52 crore

Thug Life worldwide box office collection day 2: Mani Ratnam’s much-awaited Thug Life, his reunion film with Kamal Haasan after almost four decades, released in theatres this Thursday. The film opened to lukewarm reviews with many criticising the film’s second half in particular. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected ₹52 crore worldwide. (Also Read: Thug Life box office collection day 2: Kamal Haasan film sees big drop, Hindi version wiped out by Housefull 5) Thug Life worldwide box office collection day 2: File photo of Silambarasan TR and Kamal Haasan from the film's promotions. (PTI)

The trade website reports that Thug Life collected ₹22.65 crore net and ₹26.30 crore gross in India in two days. It brought in ₹25.70 crore from overseas, taking the total collection to ₹52 crore worldwide in two days. While the numbers are good, expectations were higher for the film, given that it’s a Kamal and Mani film.

For context, Kamal’s last film, Indian 2 with Shankar, which opened to disastrous reviews, collected ₹84 crore in two days. Mani’s hit films Ponniyin Selvan – I & II made ₹110 crore and ₹146.65 crore respectively in two days. However, now that the film has sustained well during weekdays, it remains to be seen if collections pick up during the weekend.

It is also worth noting that the film missed a release in Karnataka due to the Kannada language row, which would’ve also affected the numbers. It has been estimated that the film might lose ₹40 crore overall due to it.

About Thug Life

Thug Life is Mani and Kamal’s first film together after the 1987 cult classic Nayakan. Kamal plays a character named Shaktivel again, much like his previous film with Mani. However, instead of Velu, he’s referred to as Shakti this time around. The gangster drama revolves around him and his adopted son, Amaran, played by Silambarasan. Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Abhirami, and others also star in it.