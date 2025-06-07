Search Search
Saturday, Jun 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Thug Life worldwide box office collection day 2: Kamal Haasan film lags behind Indian 2, PS 1-2 at 52 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Jun 07, 2025 05:58 PM IST

Thug Life worldwide box office collection day 2: Here's how the Mani Ratnam-directed Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR and Trisha Krishnan-starrer is faring.

Thug Life worldwide box office collection day 2: Mani Ratnam’s much-awaited Thug Life, his reunion film with Kamal Haasan after almost four decades, released in theatres this Thursday. The film opened to lukewarm reviews with many criticising the film’s second half in particular. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected 52 crore worldwide. (Also Read: Thug Life box office collection day 2: Kamal Haasan film sees big drop, Hindi version wiped out by Housefull 5)

Thug Life worldwide box office collection day 2: File photo of Silambarasan TR and Kamal Haasan from the film's promotions. (PTI)
Thug Life worldwide box office collection day 2: File photo of Silambarasan TR and Kamal Haasan from the film's promotions. (PTI)

Thug Life worldwide box office

The trade website reports that Thug Life collected 22.65 crore net and 26.30 crore gross in India in two days. It brought in 25.70 crore from overseas, taking the total collection to 52 crore worldwide in two days. While the numbers are good, expectations were higher for the film, given that it’s a Kamal and Mani film. 

For context, Kamal’s last film, Indian 2 with Shankar, which opened to disastrous reviews, collected 84 crore in two days. Mani’s hit films Ponniyin Selvan – I & II made 110 crore and 146.65 crore respectively in two days. However, now that the film has sustained well during weekdays, it remains to be seen if collections pick up during the weekend. 

It is also worth noting that the film missed a release in Karnataka due to the Kannada language row, which would’ve also affected the numbers. It has been estimated that the film might lose 40 crore overall due to it. 

About Thug Life 

Thug Life is Mani and Kamal’s first film together after the 1987 cult classic Nayakan. Kamal plays a character named Shaktivel again, much like his previous film with Mani. However, instead of Velu, he’s referred to as Shakti this time around. The gangster drama revolves around him and his adopted son, Amaran, played by Silambarasan. Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Abhirami, and others also star in it. 

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Thug Life worldwide box office collection day 2: Kamal Haasan film lags behind Indian 2, PS 1-2 at 52 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 07, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On