Venkat Prabhu, KS Ravikumar and more members of the directors' union meet Tamil Nadu CM Vijay. See pics
Several members of the directors union of the Tamil film industry met CM Vijay to extend their heartfelt wishes.
Last week, Tamil Nadu CM Vijay appointed Rajmohan as the minister for school education, Tamil development, information and publicity. He will handle the portfolios of archaeology, Tamil official language and Tamil culture, information and publicity, film technology and cinematograph act, newsprint control, stationery and printing, and government press. On May 19, members of the Tamil film industry's directors' union met the CM to extend their heartfelt wishes. (Also read: Raghava Lawrence defends Tamil Nadu CM Vijay for picking Rajmohan as Minister for Film Technology and Cinematograph Act)
Venkat Prabhu meets Vijay
Among the directors who met Vijay at his office was The Greatest of All Time maker Venkat Prabhu. He shared a note on his X account, which read, “Thanks to my Directors Union family… Round two with our Honorable Chief Minister @TVKVijayHQ na at our Secretariat.” A few days ago, he had presented him with the viral ‘TN07 CM 2026’ number plate from their 2024 film The Greatest of All Time. The number plate was originally used as a subtle Easter egg in the movie and has now gone viral as fans view it as a real-life manifestation of Vijay's political victory.
Meanwhile, director KS Ravikumar wrote, “Some moments stay with you forever this was one such moment. It was wonderful meeting our dear Vijay in his new role as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and conveying heartfelt wishes on behalf of our Directors’ Union. Sharing this special and memorable moment with all of you.” He also shared a pair of pictures from the meeting with Vijay.{{/usCountry}}
Meanwhile, director KS Ravikumar wrote, “Some moments stay with you forever this was one such moment. It was wonderful meeting our dear Vijay in his new role as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and conveying heartfelt wishes on behalf of our Directors’ Union. Sharing this special and memorable moment with all of you.” He also shared a pair of pictures from the meeting with Vijay.{{/usCountry}}
On May 16, veteran actor Kamal Haasan had met Vijay, and presented him a list of 6 demands on the need for support for Tamil film industry. He added, “I have made 6 important demands to the Tamil Nadu government, emphasising the need for support and warmth for the Tamil film industry, which is facing various obstacles. May the benefits flourish.” The requests included the launch of the Tamil Nadu government OTT platform, the abolition of local body entertainment tax and the formation of a strong anti-piracy team.
About Vijay's landmark win
Vijay has joined the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa. TVK caused a major political earthquake in Tamil Nadu by beating both Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the two main players in the state for decades.
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