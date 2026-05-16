Anti-piracy team, 8-week OTT window: Kamal Haasan lists 6 requests for Tamil Nadu CM Vijay on behalf of film industry

Actor Kamal Haasan took to his X account on Saturday to share a pair of pictures from his most recent visit with Vijay after he became the Tamil Nadu CM. Kamal stated in his X account that he has submitted 6 demands for the support needed in the Tamil film industry. A few hours later, Kamal has shared the demands in an official statement.

Meanwhile, Kamal had said in the caption, in Tamil, “Today, I met in person with the Honorable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Brother Vijay @TVKVijayHQ, and conveyed my best wishes. He enthusiastically shared many dreams for the betterment of Tamil Nadu. The humility and affection he displayed during the meeting filled me with pride.”

He went on to add, “I have made 6 important demands to the Tamil Nadu government, emphasising the need for support and warmth for the Tamil film industry, which is facing various obstacles. May the benefits flourish.”

Kamal had also shown support for Vijay's first major policy move, with the administration ordering the closure of 717 Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) liquor outlets located near temples, schools, colleges and bus stands across the state. He wrote, “Even as the expectation of Tamil families was that liquor retail shops near places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands should be removed, Hon'ble Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Brother Vijay @TVKVijayHQ has taken this action immediately upon assuming office. Liquor sales should never be a function of the government; the government must take responsibility for regulating the flow of alcohol. The Tamil Nadu government must move towards this position. Today, it has begun by closing 717 liquor shops. This number must be increased. This action must be continued. Congratulations.”