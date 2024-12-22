Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Viduthalai Part 2 box office collection day 2: Vijay Sethupathi film beats Part 1, Maharaja; crosses 15 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ananya Das
Dec 22, 2024 11:46 AM IST

Viduthalai Part 2 box office collection day 2: The film crossed earnings of Maharaja ( ₹12.6 crore) and Viduthalai Part 1 ( ₹7.65 crore) in the first two days.

Viduthalai Part 2 box office collection day 2: The film directed by Vetrimaaran has surpassed Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Viduthalai Part 1 and Maharaja in its two-day collection. As per Sacnilk.com, Viduthalai 2 has minted nearly 16 crore since its release on Friday (December 20). The film also stars Manju Warrier alongside Vijay Sethupathi. (Also Read | Viduthalai Part 2 movie review: Vijay Sethupathi shines in a highly sermonising story)

Viduthalai Part 2 box office collection day 2: Vijay Sethupathi and Manju Warrier in a still from the film.
Viduthalai Part 2 box office collection day 2: Vijay Sethupathi and Manju Warrier in a still from the film.

Viduthalai Part 2 box office collection

As per the report, the film earned 7.5 crore [Tamil: 7 crore; Telugu: 50 lakh] on day one. On day two, it minted 8 crore nett as per early estimates. So far, the film has earned 15.50 crore. Viduthalai Part 2 had an overall 40.05% Tamil occupancy on Saturday.

The film has crossed the earnings of Vijay's Maharaja (which earned 12.6 crore) and Viduthalai Part 1 (which earned 7.65 crore) in the first two days.

About Viduthalai Part 2

Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai Part 2 is a direct sequel to his 2023 hit film Viduthalai Part 1. It is the second of a two-part adaptation of Jeyamohan's short story Thunaivan. Viduthalai follows a police constable’s conflict with the leader of a separatist group. Soori reprises his role as Constable Kumaresan in the film, while Vijay plays Perumal ‘Vaathiyaar’, the leader of Makkal Padai. Manju Warrier plays his wife Mahalakshmi.

About Viduthalai Part 1

The 2023 Tamil-language period crime thriller film was also directed by Vetrimaaran. The cast included Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rajiv Menon, Ilavarasu, Balaji Sakthivel, Saravana Subbiah, Chetan, Munnar Ramesh, and Pavel Navageethan. Viduthalai released in March 2023 in theatres to positive reviews from critics and became a commercial success at the box office.

About Maharaja

The Tamil-language action thriller film is directed by Nithilan Saminathan. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natty Subramaniam, Abhirami Gopikumar, Divyabharathi, Singampuli, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, Sachana Namidass, Manikandan and Bharathiraja. It released in theatres in June 2024 to critical acclaim from critics.

Amazon Summer Sale is...
See more
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On