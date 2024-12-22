Viduthalai Part 2 box office collection day 2: Vijay Sethupathi film beats Part 1, Maharaja; crosses 15 crore

Viduthalai Part 2 box office collection day 2: The film directed by Vetrimaaran has surpassed Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Viduthalai Part 1 and Maharaja in its two-day collection. As per Sacnilk.com, Viduthalai 2 has minted nearly ₹16 crore since its release on Friday (December 20). The film also stars Manju Warrier alongside Vijay Sethupathi. (Also Read | Viduthalai Part 2 movie review: Vijay Sethupathi shines in a highly sermonising story) Viduthalai Part 2 box office collection day 2: Vijay Sethupathi and Manju Warrier in a still from the film.

Viduthalai Part 2 box office collection

As per the report, the film earned ₹7.5 crore [Tamil: ₹7 crore; Telugu: ₹50 lakh] on day one. On day two, it minted ₹8 crore nett as per early estimates. So far, the film has earned ₹15.50 crore. Viduthalai Part 2 had an overall 40.05% Tamil occupancy on Saturday.

The film has crossed the earnings of Vijay's Maharaja (which earned ₹12.6 crore) and Viduthalai Part 1 (which earned ₹7.65 crore) in the first two days.

About Viduthalai Part 2

Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai Part 2 is a direct sequel to his 2023 hit film Viduthalai Part 1. It is the second of a two-part adaptation of Jeyamohan's short story Thunaivan. Viduthalai follows a police constable’s conflict with the leader of a separatist group. Soori reprises his role as Constable Kumaresan in the film, while Vijay plays Perumal ‘Vaathiyaar’, the leader of Makkal Padai. Manju Warrier plays his wife Mahalakshmi.

About Viduthalai Part 1

The 2023 Tamil-language period crime thriller film was also directed by Vetrimaaran. The cast included Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rajiv Menon, Ilavarasu, Balaji Sakthivel, Saravana Subbiah, Chetan, Munnar Ramesh, and Pavel Navageethan. Viduthalai released in March 2023 in theatres to positive reviews from critics and became a commercial success at the box office.

About Maharaja

The Tamil-language action thriller film is directed by Nithilan Saminathan. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natty Subramaniam, Abhirami Gopikumar, Divyabharathi, Singampuli, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, Sachana Namidass, Manikandan and Bharathiraja. It released in theatres in June 2024 to critical acclaim from critics.