Vignesh Shivan blushes as his 'thangam' Nayanthara hugs him and looks at him lovingly: 'Stepping into a new world'

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has shared several unseen photos with his wife-actor Nayanthara and expressed his love for her. Taking to Instagram, Vignesh posted the pictures in which Nayanthara held him as he smiled. They launched her new brand 9Skin.in on Friday. (Also Read | Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara can't stop smiling as they hold twins Uyir, Ulag; celebrate birthday with forest-themed cakes) Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan pose together in new photos.

Vignesh and Nayanthara's new pics

In the pictures, Vignesh wore a black shirt and maroon pants. Nayanthara opted for a green T-shirt and black tights. They sat on a couch and shared special moments. In the photos, Nayanthara couldn't take her eyes off Vignesh which made him blush. Both of them laughed as they sat in front of the camera.

Vignesh pens note

Sharing the pictures, Vignesh wrote, "We have a strategic plan and it’s called doing things! Big love to my hustle partner, my life partner and my business partner! Love you my thangam @nayanthara. God told me that .. all the blessings shall continue for us, so with that confidence, let’s keep working very hard towards achieving all our dreams!!"

He also wrote, "Stepping into a new world and it looks good already!" He geo-tagged the location Kuala Lumpur. Re-sharing the post on her Instagram Stories, Nayanthara wrote, "Thank you for being you!! Love you (red heart emojis)."

Nayanthara re-shared the post on her Instagram Stories.

Nayanthara and Vignesh's kids

Recently, Nayanthara and Vignesh celebrated their twin Uyir and Ulag’s first birthday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Sharing a photo, on Instagram, of the family celebrating the birthday, he wrote, “That was a dreamy birthday.” Nayanthara and Vignesh married in Chennai on June 9, 2022. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya, and Rajinikanth, in attendance.

About Nayanthara and Vignesh

Last year, the couple welcomed their sons via surrogacy. The news was shared by Vignesh on his Instagram handle where he shared pictures of the twins. In the images, Nayanthara and Vignesh kissed the feet of their babies.

He had captioned the post, "Nayan and Me have become Amma and Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers, and our ancestors' blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all your blessings for our Uyir and Ulagam. Life looks brighter and more beautiful. God is double great."

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here! ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON