Vignesh Shivan surprises Nayanthara on birthday with 10 crore Rolls-Royce Spectre

Nayanthara celebrated her 41st birthday on 18 November with her husband, Vignesh Shivan, and sons, Uyir and Ulag. A quiet celebration was followed by a special surprise from the filmmaker. Making her birthday memorable, Vignesh gifted Nayanthara a luxurious new Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre worth ₹10 crore. He shared pictures on Instagram with a beautiful wish for her beloved lady. Vignesh Shivan surprised his wife, Nayanthara, with a Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre worth ₹ 10 crore.

Nayanthara celebrates birthday with family

Vignesh’s caption read, “Love you truly, madly, deeply my azhagi, love you. From your Uyir, Ulag, big Uyir, all your beloved people. With an overwhelming heart & a love-filled life thanking. The universe & God Almighty for always blessing us with the best of moments… only filled with abundant love , unwavering positivity & pure good will (sic)."

Vignesh has been gifting expensive cars to Nayanthara. In 2023, the star received a Mercedes-Maybach priced between ₹2.69 crore to ₹3.40 crore. Sharing pictures, Nayanthara wrote on Instagram, “WELCOME HOME YOU BEAUTY. @wikkiofficial My dear husband, Thank u for the most sweetest Birthday gift. Love you.” Reportedly, Shivan gifted her a Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600, in 2024. As per reports, the cost of the car was ₹5 crore.

About Vignesh and Nayanthara's relationship

Nayanthara and Vignesh tied the knot in June 2022 in Chennai. Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee and other superstars attended the intimate ceremony. The wedding was documented for Netflix’s Beyond The Fairytale. In the same year, the couple welcomed twin boys via surrogacy. They are named Uyir Rudronil N Shivan and Ulag Dhaivag N Shivan.

In 2023, Vignesh announced their full names with a caption that read, “Dear friends, we have named our blessings, our babies, like this: #Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan N and #Ulag Daiwik N Shivan. N stands for their best mother in the world, #Nayanthara. Happiest and proudest moments of life.”

Nayanthara's upcoming project

On her birthday this year, Nayanthara’s first look from her upcoming film with Nandamuri Balakrishna was unveiled. Sharing the motion poster, an Instagram post’s caption read, “The Queen who carries the Calm of Oceans and the Fury of Storms, @Nayanthara enters the empire of #NBK111. Warm birthday wishes from the team. HISTORICAL ROAR loading… with gigantic updates soon.” No release date for the film has been announced yet.