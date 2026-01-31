Vijay has feels bad for Jana Nayagan producer amid CBFC row, is inspired by Shah Rukh Khan as he enters politics

H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan was supposed to be Tamil superstar Vijay’s final film before he contested in the Tamil Nadu elections this year with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party. However, with the film being stuck in a certification limbo with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the star seems to be looking ahead nonetheless. In an interview with NDTV, Vijay said he’s determined to win the elections but feels bad for the film's producer. Actor and TVK chief Vijay gestures during a public meeting in Tamil Nadu. (PTI)

Vijay feels bad for Jana Nayagan producer in CBFC row Vijay spoke to the news channel off-camera, and NDTV Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal relayed what was said during their hour-long conversation. Mentioning that Vijay seemed determined rather than ambivalent, he added, “He’s (Vijay) made up his mind, he’s given up films. This is his future. He feels bad for his producer, who is suffering on account of Jana Nayagan not getting released. His films could get targeted on account of his presence in politics, is something he was totally prepared for mentally.”

Vijay also told the news channel that he has been preparing to enter politics since the post-COVID period. He also mentioned that the Karur tragedy was a ‘shock’ which continues to ‘haunt him’.

Looks up to Shah Rukh Khan as he enters politics Interestingly, Vijay looks up to Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan as he enters politics. The editor said, “He says I look up to Shah Rukh Khan; he speaks so well. His articulation, his elocution is very high. I used to see him, and I used to think, look at how well spoken this guy is. He also spoke of how MGR and Jayalalithaa have been role models for him, along with Karunanidhi. He’s looked to them as stars, as models of what they were able to achieve.”

This comes as the CBFC filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, seeking that no order be passed without hearing it, in connection with the release of Jana Nayagan.