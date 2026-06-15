Vijay honours Kirti Chakra awardee who took bullet to face with ₹48 lakh reward; wins hearts by playing with his baby

Vijay met Lance Naik Meenatchi on Monday and handed him a cheque for ₹48 lakh in recognition of his courage. In December 2024, the soldier from the 34 Rashtriya Rifles was in a counterterrorism operation in Kulgam, South Kashmir, when he sustained bullet injuries to his face and shoulder. He continued fighting and was awarded for his bravery on June 8 at the Rashtrapathi Bhavan.

Tamil Nadu chief minister and actor C Joseph Vijay met Lance Naik Meenatchi Sundaram, a recent recipient of the Kirti Chakra from President Droupadi Murmu, to honour him for his contribution to the country. Pictures and videos of their meet-up are winning hearts because Vijay scoops up the soldier’s child at the first opportunity.

Vijay met Meenatchi and his family to present them with the cheque and honour the soldier. He even posed for pictures with them afterwards. But the video winning hearts is one that shows the actor-politician gazing at Meenatchi’s baby and picking them up as soon as they’re done taking pictures. Videos show him playing with the baby and even sitting on the CM’s chair with the child in his lap.

“Thalapathy #Vijay with kids is always special,” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter), posting a video of the same. “Cutest video of the day,” wrote another. “Cuteness overload CM Vijay Sir,” wrote one. Many others commented on how adorable it was that Vijay couldn’t wait to pick up the baby.

Vijay’s divorce from Sangeeta Sornalingam In February this year, news broke that Sangeeta Sornalingam, who has been married to Vijay since 1998, filed for divorce, citing infidelity and alleging his affair with an unnamed actress. In March, the actor-politician made waves by attending a wedding with Trisha Krishnan in matching outfits. Elections were held in TN in April and announced in May, with Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) winning a majority.

On Monday, Sangeeta’s divorce petition was heard at the Chengalpattu Mahila court and adjourned to August 7. The case was initially scheduled for April 20, but both failed to appear in person for the hearing. The court ordered them to appear in person on June 15.

Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, is yet to hit screens as it awaits CBFC certification. The film was supposed to be released in January, but was postponed at the last minute after it was sent to the revising committee following a complaint by an examining committee member. The film was leaked online in HD print in April, and multiple arrests were made.