Vijay's Leo song Naa Ready gets this change after police complaint filed against actor for alleged promotion of drugs

Actor Vijay recently unveiled his song Naa Ready from his upcoming Tamil film Leo. However, within days after its release, a police complaint was filed against Vijay for allegedly promoting drugs in the song. Now, the film's team has made a small change in the song. (Also Read | Police complaint filed against Vijay for alleged promotion of drugs in Leo song) Vijay in a still from Leo's song Naa Ready.

What is the change?

Naa Ready has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The first song from the film has already garnered 33 million views and 1.9 million likes on YouTube within five days of its release. After criticism, the film's team has added a smoking disclaimer to the song on YouTube. However, no scenes have been removed from the song. The disclaimer also appears in only a few scenes.

Who filed the complaint?

As per news agency ANI, the complaint was filed in Tamil Nadu demanding action against Vijay. As per an India Today report, activist Selvam filed a complaint against Leo's team. In his petition, he claimed that the Naa Ready song is allegedly 'glorifying smoking, drug usage and rowdyism'.

Naa Ready

Leo filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj released the first song, titled Naa Ready, on Vijay's 49th birthday. The music video mostly features the lyrics of the song giving fans a glimpse of the storyline. The video also shows Vijay dancing with his friends in a large arena. Throughout the song, he has a cigarette in the corner of his mouth.

Leo first look

Vijay, last week, unveiled the first look of Leo. In the poster, which the actor posted on his social media handles at midnight, Vijay swung a hammer with snowcapped mountains and a hyena in the background. The tagline on the poster read, "In the world of untamed rivers, calm waters either become divine gods or dreaded demons."

Lokesh also shared the first look on Twitter and extended his best wishes to the actor. "Leo first look is here! Happy Birthday @actorvijay anna (brother)! Elated to join hands with you again na! Have a blast," the filmmaker had tweeted.

More about Leo

Apart from Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon also feature in the film. Leo has been produced by SS Lalit Kumar.

Vijay's projects

Vijay has another film in the pipeline. He had in May confirmed that he will be working with filmmaker Venkat Prabu for a movie. Prabhu will be directing the yet-to-be-titled film, backed by AGS Entertainment, from his own script. Vijay has acted in movies such as Kadhalukku Mariyadhai, Priyamudan Nerrukku Ner, Ninaithen Vandhai, and Thulladha Manamum Thullum, among others.

