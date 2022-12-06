Vijay reacts to Varisu's box office clash with 'friend' Ajith’s Thunivu: ‘It would be such a celebration’

Actor Vijay’s Varisu and Ajith’s Thunivu are gearing up for a mega box office clash this upcoming Pongal festival. Vijay has responded to both the films releasing at the same time and said that he sees it as a big celebration. Both Varisu and Thunivu, made on massive budgets, will hit the theatres worldwide on January 12 next year. (Also Read | Lokesh Kanagaraj meets Vishal on film set, fans are convinced they are collaborating for Vijay’s next film)

There’s been a lot of commotion in the trade over the box office clash of both these big-ticket films. In a new interview, actor Shaam revealed that Vijay, his co-star in Varisu, has welcomed the release of Thunivu on the same day. Shaam has spoken about Vijay’s reaction when he was informed about the clash.

Speaking with IndiaGlitz, Shaam said, “I was recently talking to Vijay sir and I mentioned that they have confirmed the release of Thunivu on the same day as Varisu. He said, ‘It’s good, no? He’s also a friend. Let his film also do well and ours too. It’d be such a celebration’.”

In the comments section, fans hailed Vijay’s gesture to accept the clash 'sportively'. A person wrote, “Very nice of Vijay to accept the clash sportively”. A comment read, “That’s a very nice quality. To wish success for others."

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Varisu will mark Vijay’s debut in the Telugu industry as the movie has been simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu. Vijay’s next project with director Lokesh Kanagaraj will go on the floors later this month.

Thunivu, on the other hand, is gearing up for release amid very high expectations. The project marks the third consecutive collaboration between Ajith, director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. The film also stars Manju Warrier in a key role. Ajith is next teaming up with Vignesh Shivn for the first time. The film, to be produced by Lyca, will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. Nayanthara is expected to come on board as the co-star.

