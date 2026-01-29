Vijay's father SA Chandrasekhar breaks silence on release delay of Jana Nayagan, says he is ‘not afraid of anything’

Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, was set for a January 9 release, but the makers said that they had to postpone due to “unavoidable circumstances beyond our control.” Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the hearing for the Madras High Court case pertaining to KVN Productions and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over the film's release did not yield any clear response on the date. Amid this, Vijay's father, SA Chandrasekhar, has broken his silence on the matter. Veteran director SA Chandrasekhar has commented on the delay in the release of Vijay's Jana Nayagan.

What SA Chandrasekhar said Speaking to the media, SA Chandrasekhar said, “The people know what happened in Karur. Vijay is not afraid of anything. His chances of success are bright. It is normal for those entering politics for the first time to face obstacles. Vijay will face any number of such obstacles.”

Chandrasekhar went on to state that people have been advising Vijay not to align with any party, as doing so could dilute his independent identity.

About the Jana Nayagan row The Jana Nayagan producers first approached the HC on January 5 after receiving a communication from the CBFC stating that the film was being sent to the revising committee, which can take up to 20 days to certify the film.

After reserving judgment on January 7, on January 9, a single judge directed the CBFC to grant the film certification. However, the CBFC challenged the judgment at the HC the same day. The producers approached the Supreme Court (SC) seeking relief in the case. But the SC refused to entertain the plea and asked him to seek relief from the HC on the January 20 hearing.

Meanwhile during the hearing, Senior Advocate Satish Parasaran represented KVN Productions and argued that the actual impugned order was still not issued about Jana Nayagan being sent to the revising committee. The producers argued that they were handed only what could be termed as ‘communication’ and not an ‘order’ that could be challenged, but was quashed by the single judge in the previous case. And also that members of the examining committee cannot be complainants, revealing that the person had previously recommended that the certificate be granted.

After weeks of back-and-forth in court, the film has yet to receive any relief. Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is touted to be Vijay’s final film before he enters politics with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party. The film, which is an adaptation of Anil Ravipudi’s Balakrishna-starrer Bhagavanth Kesari, also stars Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.