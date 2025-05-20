Vishal and I have known each other for 15 years; he has always stood up for me, says Sai Dhanshika

At the time when there was a strong buzz that Tamil actor Vishal was going to get married, Hindustan Times was one of the first to break the news that he would tie the knot with actress Sai Dhanshika, and they would announce it on Monday evening. The couple did, in fact, announce their marriage at the Yogi Da movie event on the evening of May 19 and said it would take place on August 29 this year. (Also Read: Kamal Haasan says he and Mani Ratnam 'want the audience to forget Nayakan' when they watch Thug Life) Sai Dhanshika and Vishal revealed at the Yogi Da movie event that they will marry soon.

Sai Dhanshika on marrying Vishal

Speaking at the event, Sai Dhanshika made the announcement. She got up on stage, smiled at Vishal, and said, “Shall we tell them, baby? We have decided to get married on August 29. I had told Vishal, let’s please keep this under wraps and tell everyone we are friends. But the news broke out in the media. There was nothing more to hide from the media.”

“Vishal and I have known each other for 15 years now. Wherever I met him, I always noticed that he treated everyone with a lot of respect. He also spoke up for me when I was in trouble, and he even came home when there was an issue. I don’t think any hero comes home to inquire. It was very sweet of him, and I loved the gesture. We just started getting to know each other recently, and we fell in love. We knew this relationship would end in marriage, and thought, why wait? I just want him to be happy. I love you,” stated Sai Dhanshika, looking at Vishal.

Vishal on his love for Sai Dhanshika

Vishal, for his part, also spoke about Sai Dhanshika, saying, “I don’t know whether to call her my housewife, my soulmate, my best friend or the other half of me. As far as Dhanshika is concerned, for the rest of my life, I want to ensure that she is always smiling and happy as she is today.”

He went on to add that he had first told his parents and her father, but somehow, his friends found out, too. “I think I’ll sleep happily tonight, as everyone knows. I will definitely invite everyone to the wedding!” he smiled. Sai Dhanshika also invited the media to the wedding, which was on Vishal’s birthday, August 29. They both requested everyone’s blessings and good wishes on this happy occasion.