Vishal Krishna all set to marry actor Sai Dhanshika soon

There have been many rumours about the wedding plans of 47-year-old Tamil actor Vishal over the last few years and he has also been teasing the media regularly about this. The latest buzz is that the Madha Gaja Raja star is all set to tie the knot with none other than acto Sai Dhanshika. Vishal and Sai Dhanshika's engagement is expected soon.

When Vishal teased his wedding plans

Vishal, who is part of the Nadigar Sangam (Tamil Film Actors Association), had stated that he would settle down after the completion of the Nadigar Sangam building which they raised funds for nine years ago. In a media interaction a few days ago, he was asked about his marriage as the Nadigar Sangam building is nearing completion. Vishal stated, “Yes, I’ve found the person. We’ve had conversations about marriage and this will be a love marriage. I’ll announce more details about the bride and the wedding date very soon.”

Here comes the bride!

So, was the bride Sai Dhanshika as the rumours have been stating? Sources close to Vishal confirmed this news about him tying the knot with Sai Dhanshika was indeed true. Vishal, in fact, is one of the chief guests for the event of Yogi Da movie starring Sai Dhanshika which will take place on Monday evening. There is speculation that he could make the marriage announcement at this Yogi Da event.

Apparently, the two actors met a few months ago and their friendship has grown since then. The engagement is likely to happen shortly as Vishal has told the media that any marriage will take place four months from now. While no official news has come from either Sai Dhanshika or Vishal, people are waiting for Vishal to announce the news as he had stated that he would soon. The news about his marriage to Sai Dhanshika has created a buzz as the only other time his personal life made headlines was when he was reportedly dating Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

Vishal has been in the news recently as he fainted when he was attending an event in Villupuram. He was taken to the hospital but recovered quickly and a statement released by his team said it was due to him skipping his lunch.