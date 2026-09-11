Wamiqa Gabbi fans say ‘at least give her scooty’ as DC producer gifts Lokesh Kanagaraj and team BMW cars, skips her
Arun Matheswaran's DC, starring Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi opened to positive reviews and collected ₹100 crore worldwide.
Arun Matheswaran’s adaptation of Devdas titled DC was released in theatres in August to positive reviews. The film, which marked filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj’s debut as an actor, grossed ₹100 crore worldwide. As a token of appreciation, Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures bought BMW cars to thank the team. Wamiqa Gabbi’s fans took offence at her not receiving one despite her stellar performance.
Sun Pictures head honcho gifts BMWs to team DC
On Thursday evening, the official social media handles of Sun Pictures posted a video of Kalanithi gifting brand new BMWs to Arun, Lokesh, and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. The caption read, “Mr. Kalanithi Maran congratulated and presented the keys to brand-new BMW cars to Arun Matheswaran, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Anirudh, for the success of Blockbuster #DC!” The video shows the team all smiles as they drive off in their swanky new cars.
Wamiqa Gabbi fans say ‘at least give her a scooty’
Wamiqa’s fans took offence given how her performance in DC was widely appreciated and contributed to its success. “Wamiqa ku oru scooty achu vangi kuduthurukalam. (They could’ve at least bought a scooty for Wamiqa),” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter), resharing the video. “Appo sanjana ku cycle ahh.. Ellarayum equal ah treat pannanum..(Then should Sanjana receive a cycle..you should treat everyone equally),” wrote another, pointing out that Sanjana Krishnamoorthy also received no gift.
“Curious question - gifting car after film’s success is a fashion down south so what these people do with so many cars they keep on getting in gifts? By the way, it’s so disappointing to see that no car for @iWamiqaGabbi | she was the soul of the movie man,” wondered one X user. Another wrote, “There was no mention of #Wamika at all... not even a passing one, despite her being the soul of the film DC. She, too, deserved a car and due acknowledgment.” Numerous others wondered why the female leads of DC were ignored as the men were celebrated.
The conversation raged on in Reddit too, with one person writing, “She was the best part of the movie for me.” Another questioned, “Did you forget? This is Kollywood; we don't respect women here.” “I did not see loki in the movie at all , was he there ???? Wamiqa carried this movie for me,” claimed another.
Arun’s DC saw Lokesh play an outlaw named Devadas, aka Das. Wamiqa played an exploited sex worker named Chandra, while Sanjana played a bar singer named Parvathy. Unlike the usual adaptations, the Tamil one shows Das and Chandra take on corrupt police following the deaths of innocents. DC grossed ₹103.06 crore worldwide, according to the trade website Sacnilk.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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