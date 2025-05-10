‘Your country is going around with a begging bowl’: Khushbu Sundar launches fiery tweet on IMF aid for Pakistan

After Gul Panag, Khushbu Sundar has also defended India while reacting to a tweet about International Monetary Fund's $1 billion loan for Pakistan. The actor came across a tweet from a Pakistani journalist, who claimed that India's has been ‘humbled’ by IMF's move. She unleashed some fiery words in response to it. Khushbu Sundar has reacted to a tweet on the Pakistan-India conflict.

Khushbu's fiery tweet

Journalist Shahbaz Rana had tweeted, “India humbled again as IMF approves $2.3b packages for Pakistan. In a diplomatic embarrassment for India, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund on Friday approved two packages worth $2.3 billion, including a new $1.3 billion programme.”

Khushbu retorted, “Seriously?? Do you live in la-la land? My nation stands tall, upholding its dignity, integrity and respect. Your country is going around holding a begging bowl and alms are given to you. India hasnt reached out for any financial help. We as a nation are self sufficient. We Indians are happy souls, who find happiness in sharing, giving and spreading peace and harmony. Unlike your country that takes pride in sheilding terrorists and spreading terrorism. So i say, go take a long walk. You can never match upto where India stands in development, economy, infrastructure,. India is at the top as a friend, uniting the world, standing up for the right causes, sharing happiness with the rest of the world.”

Earlier, actor Gul Panag had also tweeted against the same. “Sir, congratulations on another loan. With respect, we don’t need that money. You do. FYI, We have not taken any financial assistance from the IMF since 1993. Repayments of all the loans taken from International Monetary Fund have been completed on 31 May, 2000.”

IMF's $1 billion aid to Pakistan

The International Monetary Fund approved the immediate disbursement of about USD 1 billion to Pakistan under the ongoing Extended Fund Facility.

Pointing out that rewarding continued sponsorship of cross-border terrorism sends a dangerous message to the global community, India abstained from voting at the crucial International Monetary Fund (IMF) held on Friday in Washington.

An IMF statement soon after said its Executive Board concluded the initial review of Pakistan's economic reform programme under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement.

Who is Khushbu Sundar?

Khushbu Sundar is an Indian actor, producer, and politician known for her work in South Indian cinema. She is also a prominent political figure, currently associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Khushbu Sundar is best known for Tamil blockbusters like Chinna Thambi, Mannan, and Michael Madana Kama Rajan.