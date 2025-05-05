Khushbu Sundar regains control of hacked Twitter account after 3 weeks: ‘Too many things have happened’

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar has regained control of her X (formerly Twitter) account after a three-week-long ordeal. She announced that she looks forward to connecting with her fans again after ‘too many things’ happened in the last few weeks. Here’s what she said. (Also Read: Khushbu Sundar receives message from hacker who took over her Twitter account) Khushbu Sundar revealed that her Twitter account was hacked a few weeks ago.

Khushbu Sundar regains control of X account

Khushbu posted a picture of flowers with ‘many heartfelt thanks’ written on it on her X. Posting it, she announced that she finally got back her account from hackers, writing, “Hi my dearest friends. Finally back here. After 3 weeks. Missed you all. Too many things have happened over these 3 weeks. Let’s connect once again and move forward. Can’t wait to share stories and hear more from you. Thank you very much for everything. Love to all.”

Fans were thrilled to see her return to X, with one of them commenting, “Love you mam.” Another wrote, “Glad to see you back Mam... looking forward for your message on various topics.” A fan even suggested, “Good to see you back! Please change your password to a 32-character one and activate 2FA security in Settings so that your account isn't hacked again.” Some fans seemed thrilled to have her back, with one writing, “Excellent sister.”

What happened

In April, Khushbu revealed on her Instagram account that her X account was hacked. She even revealed a WhatsApp message she had received from her hacker. The message read, “Hi Kushbu. I hacked your Twitter account but I don’t think your account will be of any use to us.” Posting the message, she requested authorities to take action, writing, “My office recieved this message from the hackers. This is the number of the hackers hidden in UK. @tncybercrimeoff is requested to take an action immediately.”

Khushbu was one of the many celebrities whose social media accounts were hacked recently. Trisha Krishnan and Lakshmi Manchu also faced the same issue.