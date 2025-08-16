Tehran to Court Kacheri: 5 trending movies and series to watch on OTT

Since the past few weeks, we have got several OTT movies, series, and shows that grabbed people's attention. These belong to courtroom drama, action-thriller, reality shows, and more. From John Abraham's Tehran to Court Kacheri, take a look at the top 5 movies, shows, and series that you should not miss binge-watching on OTTplay Premium. Court Kacheri and Tehran

5 trending movies and series to watch on OTT

Tehran revolves around a Delhi Police officer, ACP Rajiv Kumar (John Abraham) investigating a bombing linked to Iran and Israel. He uncovers a complex web of international espionage and finds himself isolated and hunted, which forces him to go rogue. The geopolitical action-thriller also features Manushi Chhillar and Neeru Bajwa in key roles.

Court Kacheri is a courtroom dramedy series where Param Mathur (Ashish Verma), a reluctant yet aspiring lawyer forced into the profession by his father, Harish Mathur (Pavan Malhotra) a renowned advocate. Param's resentment towards his father and the legal profession intensifies when he becomes embroiled in a complicated divorce case, which leads to a series of events that challenge his beliefs and forces him to confront his relationship with his father.

Bakaiti is a slice-of-life drama series that revolves around Kataria family in old Ghaziabad. The plot revolves around the family facing a financial crisis due to which Sanjay Kataria's (Rajesh Tailang) children, Naina and Bharat had to share a room. The series explores the tensions and generational conflicts that arise as the family goes through this transition and faces other challenges, such as the pressure to sell their ancestral home. It also stars Sheeba Chadha.

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Season 17, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, premiered on August 11th. New episode airs from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. This new season has Fastest finger first followed by Jaldi Five. In order to celebrate 25 years of its completion, KBC 17 introduced a new lifeline called Sanket Suchak.

JSK: Janaki V vs State of Kerala follows the story of Janaki Vidhyadharan, an IT professional from Bengaluru. She becomes a victim of sexual assault upon visiting a festival at her hometown. The case takes a complex turn when David Abel Donovan, a lawyer, steps in to defend the accused.