66-year-old Balakrishna sustains injury while shooting action sequence on NBK 111 set; Jr NTR sends love to ‘babai’

Actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna has sustained an injury while shooting an action sequence for his upcoming film with Gopichand Malineni. The film’s team has confirmed on social media that he will have to undergo surgery for the same. His nephew, Jr NTR, took to social media to react to the news and wish his uncle a speedy recovery.

Balakrishna sustains muscle tear, to undergo surgery

Actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna is Jr NTR's uncle.

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The team of the yet-to-be-titled NBK 111 and Gopichand confirmed the news of Balakrishna’s injury on social media, writing, “During the filming of an intense action sequence for #NBK111 in Kakinada, Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu sustained a minor muscle tear. As advised by the medical team, he will undergo a minor surgical procedure to ensure a swift and complete recovery.”

The team further added: “His unwavering dedication, discipline and passion for cinema continue to inspire everyone on the sets of #NBK111. The procedure is routine and there is absolutely no cause for concern. We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back to the sets very soon.”

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{{^usCountry}} NBK 111 is scheduled for release later this year. Jr NTR sends his ‘babai’ love {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NBK 111 is scheduled for release later this year. Jr NTR sends his ‘babai’ love {{/usCountry}}

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Jr NTR took to his X (formerly Twitter) to wish his ‘babai’ (uncle) a speedy recovery, writing, “Jr NTR: Get well soon Bala Babai. Wishing you a speedy recovery and good health. Looking forward to seeing you roar back in full form.” Fans were thrilled to see the star wishing his uncle good luck, given the constant rumours of an on-and-off rift between them for years.

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His brother, Kalyan Ram, wrote, “Get well soon Babai. Wishing you a speedy recovery. I'm sure you will be back in action in no time, doing what you love the most.” Nara Rohith also wished Balakrishna well, writing, “Wishing Bala Mama a speedy recovery. Your commitment and dedication to cinema are truly unparalleled. Get well soon!”

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Last seen in Daaku Maharaaj and Akhanda 2: Thaandavam in 2025, Balakrishna now has films with Gopichand Malineni and Koratala Siva lined up, tentatively titled NBK 111 and 112. Nayanthara was initially roped in to play the lead in NBK 111, though rumours suggest that she has been replaced by Kajal Aggarwal. A confirmation on the same is awaited.

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Jr NTR last starred in War 2 in 2025. He is currently shooting for Dragon with Prashanth Neel. He also has a film based on Lord Murugan lined up with Trivikram Srinivas. Kalyan Ram last starred in Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi in 2025 and is shooting for a film with Anil Ravipudi. Rohith last starred in Bhairavam and Sundarakanda in 2025.