Aadarsha Kutumbam: Srinidhi Shetty, 33, calling Venkatesh, 65, ‘nanna’, sparks confusion in his first look as Chittibabu

Filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas is returning to the big screen two years after the Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela-starrer Guntur Kaaram failed to make a mark. Adarsha Kutumbam: House No 47, stars Venkatesh and Srinidhi Shetty in lead roles. However, Venkatesh’s first look as ‘man of the house’ Chittibabu has caused some confusion.

Venkatesh’s first look as Chittibabu in Trivikram Srinivas film

Venkatesh and Srinidhi Shetty play the leads in Trivikram Srinivas' Adarsha Kutumbam.

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The makers dropped a 1-minute video on Monday to introduce Venkatesh as Chittibabu. The video shows Ravi Babu’s character, Bujji, showing him and Srinidhi’s Swarna to a new home. Swarna is excited about the AC in the kitchen and the washing machine, making things easier for Chittibabu.

Even as Bujji keeps looking at him, seemingly shocked that a man would do household work over a woman, Chittibabu says, “Yes, I am the man of the house. No need to turn your head every time, you will hurt your neck. I like taking care of everything myself, understand? I don’t like others doing it.” Bujji remarks, “I understand. She doesn’t know how to do anything, so you do it.”

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{{^usCountry}} Nara Rohith’s character remarks that they’re an ‘adarsha kutumbam’ (ideal family), but the video soon cuts to Venkatesh, Srinidhi and some kids looking out of a train with blood smeared on them. It hints that the family might be capable of more than what they seem on the surface. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nara Rohith’s character remarks that they’re an ‘adarsha kutumbam’ (ideal family), but the video soon cuts to Venkatesh, Srinidhi and some kids looking out of a train with blood smeared on them. It hints that the family might be capable of more than what they seem on the surface. {{/usCountry}}

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Fans confused by Srinidhi Shetty’s dialogue; say it looks like Anil Ravipudi film

The glimpse had a varied reaction from the audience, with some confused by Srinidhi’s dialogue and others remarking that it looks like an Anil Ravipudi film. In the video, Swarna calls Chittibabu ‘nanna’, which can mean both ‘father’ and a term of endearment. Given their age difference, fans were initially confused whether she plays his wife or daughter.

“Ee first look ki Srinidhi shetty venky ni nanna adam m Anna sambandam unda guruji (Is there any corelation between this first look and Srinidhi Shetty calling Venky ‘nanna’?),” wrote one confused X (formerly Twitter) user. Another wondered if she was referring to Bujji as ‘nanna’, but many pointed out that wasn’t the case. “Srinidhi Calling Venky mama "Nanna"?? Idhi Real 'nanna' (father) na? Leka Couples nicknames ga piluchukuney 'nanna' naa?? (Srinidhi called Venky ‘nanna’. Does she mean her father? Or is it their couple nickname?)”

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Some thought the glimpse looked more like Ravipudi’s comedy films than Trivikram’s own style. “Anil ravipudi ki neeku entanna difference (What’s the difference between you and Anil Ravipudi brother?)” asked one fan. “Congrats Anil ravipudi,’ joked another. “is this ghost directed by anil ravipudi,” questioned one X user.

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Adarsha Kutumbam is slated for release on October 2. Srinidhi’s first look as Swarma will be out on Tuesday.