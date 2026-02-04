Actor Eesha Rebba files police complaint over harassment through obscene, abusive comments on Instagram

During the course of promotions, an obscene, sexually explicit, and defamatory comment was posted on a public social media page by an individual operating a meme/social media account. The language used in the comment is deeply disturbing, derogatory, and amounts to mental harassment.

As per the Banjara Hills Police, the actor submitted a letter to bring to attention a matter of serious concern regarding online harassment and abuse that she has been subjected to during the promotional activities of a film project.

Actor Eesha Rebba has filed a police complaint alleging harassment on Instagram. The actor, who earned praise for her work in the Telugu film Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi, approached the Banjara Hills Police Station to file a complaint, according to the latest update from news agency ANI.

The police further noted that such content not only targets her dignity as a woman but also causes severe emotional distress and public humiliation. This incident has caused significant mental turmoil and anxiety.

The police are currently investigating the matter. Eesha is yet to pen an official statement on this matter on her social media.

Eesha played the lead in Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi. The Telugu release is the official remake of the Malayalam hit Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, which starred Darshana Rajendran and Basil Joseph in lead roles. Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi also stars Tharun Bhascker. A R Sajeev has directed the film.