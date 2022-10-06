Adipurush poster is copied, alleges animation studio: 'Such a shame, T-Series should mention original creator'

An animation studio has claimed that a poster of Prabhas-starrer Adipurush is a copy of its work. Vaanar Sena Studios shared its own Shiva poster and compared it with the Adipurush poster featuring Prabhas as Raghava and wrote that the producers must at least credit it. (Also read: Prabhas performs Ravana dahan in Delhi, fans say: 'Spitting image of Lord Ram')

Vaanar Sena Studios re-shared a collage of the Adipurush poster and a 'Lord Shiva still'. The image was accompanied by text that read, "Looks like makers inspired Adipurush first look poster from Lord Shiva still." The collage was shared on the Instagram account of Vaanar Sena Studios and the caption read as, "Such a shame, T- Series should mention the original creator, who developed the artwork @vaanarsenastudios."

Several internet users also commented on the original post with the collage and called it blatant copying. One of them wrote, “Not inspired! But copied.” Another one commented, “Copy paste kar diya (Just copy pasted it).” One even claimed SS Rajamouli was the perfect director to bring out the best in Prabhas. They wrote, “Trust me Prabhas will be perfect if SS Rajamouli sir directed the movie. Prabhas looked more like Shri Ram (Lord Ram) in Baahubali than in Adipurush teaser.”

Some of them also tagged creator Vivek Ram from Vaanar Sena Studios and wrote, “Hello, the original artwork on the right is by the artist @markeviv Please mention the same in your post. Let it reach the makers so that the due credit is given to this incredible artist. This is so disappointing to know!” Vivek re-shared one of the posts demanding his credit for the post on their Instagram Stories.

Adipurush also features Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Kriti Sanon as Janaki. Ever since the film's teaser was released last week at a grand event at Ayodhya, it has been criticised. The looks of the characters have been criticised and even many celebrities have expressed their views on the same. Filmmaker Om Raut also responded to the criticism and claimed the film was ‘not meant for the small screen’.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is produced by T-Series and Retrophiles and is set for a theatrical release on January 12, 2023. The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

