Aditya Dhar knew exactly which swear words wouldn’t be censored in Dhurandhar 2, says 'super villain’ Suvinder Vicky

Bollywood filmmaker Aditya Dhar is receiving widespread praise for his recent release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The frenzy around the film shows no signs of slowing down, with the action thriller shattering box office records since its release. In a recent conversation with Mirchi Plus, actor Suvinder Vicky, who played Arjun Rampal’s father in the film, revealed how Aditya used abusive words in the script that would not be censored by the CBFC. Survinder Vicky reveals what Aditya Dhar said about abusive words in Dhurandhar The Revenge.

Suvinder Vicky talks about Aditya Dhar's instructions for his scene Suvinder admitted that he had never used such abusive words in any of his previous roles and was initially hesitant before the shot. He said, “The villain’s father has to be a supervillain. I asked Aditya, ‘Dekh le, sachi mein zaroori hai? Itna yeh bhi voh bhi’ (Is it really necessary? This and that too).”

He then recalled Aditya’s response to his hesitation and said, “Aditya said, ‘Paaji, gaaliyan hi voh rakhi hain jismein beep naa aaye. Aap note karna yeh cheez, kahin kisi gaali par beep nahi hai’ (Brother, I’ve only kept those swear words that won’t need a beep. Notice this carefully — there isn’t a single abusive word in the film that has been beeped out). I told him, ‘Your research is amazing,’ and he responded, ‘Sir, itna career ho gaya hai, censor se nikalte hain sab toh pata lag jaata hai kahan aana chahiye, kahan nahi’ (Sir, after such a long career, once your films keep passing through the censor board, you automatically understand what should be there and what shouldn’t).”

About Suvinder Vicky The actor began his acting journey with Punjabi films such as Des Hoyaa Pardes, Jija Ji and more. However, he rose to wider fame in 2023 after starring in Netflix’s Kohrra season 1. His performance in the show made him a sensation on social media. Suvinder also revealed that some people even compared his acting skills to those of the late actor Irrfan Khan. He has also been part of films such as Udta Punjab and 5 Weddings, and shows like Paatal Lok.

In Dhurandhar: The Revenge, he essays the role of ISI Major Iqbal’s father, Brigadier Jahangir.