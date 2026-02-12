Adivi Sesh calls India 'a nepo country', reveals if his break in Telugu film industry was tough: 'Audiences don’t care'

Actor Adivi Sesh has called India a 'nepo country' as he spoke about his struggles before getting into the Telugu film industry. Speaking with Screen, Adivi said he received support from actors Mahesh Babu and Nani in the Telugu industry. Fans will see Adivi Sesh in Dacoit and G2.

Adivi Sesh recalls getting judged during audition The actor, who grew up in San Francisco before entering the Telugu film industry, was asked whether he felt like an outsider. Adivi said that he had travelled to Mumbai to audition for Ram Gopal Varma's serial.

"So, after reading the lines in the audition, they asked, 'Where are you from?' When I said San Francisco, they said, 'Yes, there’s an American accent in your Hindi.' The next week, I went for an audition to the same place, I told them I’m from Hyderabad. So they said, 'Oh ya, that’s why there’s a South Indian twang to your Hindi' (laughs). So, I was too Indian for America, too American for India, too North Indian for South India, and too South Indian for North India," he said.

Adivi talks about Telugu film industry He responded to whether getting a break in the Telugu film industry was tough. "Honestly, even if you go to an Indian village, the son of a doctor becomes a doctor only, and a farmer’s son becomes a farmer. So, I think we’re a nepo country (laughs). But audiences don’t care. They’re interested if you do something that others are not. Now more than ever before, it’s very democratic. My luck is I earned respect of a lot of these film families from the first day itself. A lot of them have supported me. Like Mahesh Babu produced Major. Dacoit is being produced by Annapurna Studios (owned by Nagarjuna and family). My friend and favourite actor Nani produced Hit: The Second Case. So, it’s a matter of respect more than anything," he added.