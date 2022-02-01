After RRR, Telugu films Acharya, Sarkaru Vaari Paata announce release dates

The team of RRR on Monday announced that the film will release worldwide in cinemas on March 25. Following this announcement, other Telugu star-studded films such as Acharya, Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Bheemla Nayak also announced their release dates.

The official Twitter handle of RRR shared a new poster with March 25 as release date. The film is directed by SS Rajamouli and will star actors Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, among others.

RRR was supposed to release on January 7 this year. However, it was postponed due to the sudden increase in Covid-19 related cases in the country.

Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu action-drama Acharya has been confirmed to release in cinemas on April 29. Matinee Entertainment, the makers of Acharya, released a statement confirming the film’s release date. “After a healthy discussion and on mutual understanding, we would be releasing Acharya on April 29 as RRR would be hitting the screens on March 25,” read the statement.

Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which had originally planned to release for Sankranti festival, will now hit the screens on May 12.

As per recent reports, both Anil Kapoor and Vidya Balan are rumoured to have play key roles in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. However, no official announcement has been made yet. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh.

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak will either release on February 25 or April 1, as per the producers. “As we have always promised, Bheemla Nayak will be a massive theatrical experience. So, we have to wait for the pandemic to subside before presenting it in the theatres for you all. We intend to release the film on Feb 25 or April 1, whenever the situation improves,” read the statement.

Bheemla Nayak is the official Telugu remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Directed by Sagar Chandra, the film will mark the first collaboration between Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati.

