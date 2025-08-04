Allu Arjun falls for fake video of dance group ‘performing’ Pushpa song on AGT, leaving Sofia Vergara shocked

Team Pushpa and actor Allu Arjun fell for a fake video claiming that the Indian dance group B Unique Crew performed to a song from the film on Season 20 of America’s Got Talent. Both the actor and the film’s team reacted to the video, while in reality, the dance group performed to a completely different song. Allu Arjun reacted to a video claiming an Indian dance group's performance to Pushpa song on America's Got Talent left Sofia Vergara shocked.

Allu Arjun falls for fake video

The social media handle of Pushpa posted a clip of the dance group ‘performing’ to the Pushpa song at AGT, writing, “Icon Star @alluarjun's #Pushpa is a global phenomena. The 'B Unique Crew' performed for the #Pushpa song on @AGT Season 20 stage and the response was sensational. The judges hailed it as 'THE BEST PERFORMANCE OF THE SEASON'.”

Arjun also posted the video of the performance on his X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram accounts, writing, “Wow … Mind Blowing.” Interestingly, the video Arjun re-shared on his Instagram stories was posted by the official handle of B Unique Crew themselves, ‘dancing’ to the music of Daakko Daakko Meka from Pushpa: The Rise and the theme song, which probably caused the confusion.

What did B Unique Crew really perform?

However, the original video posted by America’s Got Talent on its YouTube channel shows that the B Unique Crew did not perform to the Pushpa song; they performed to Believer by Imagine Dragons. One of the judges, actor Sofia Vergara, stood up in shock and held her head after watching their mind-bending performance. Host Terrence Lewis also looked shocked at what he had just watched.

Sharing the video, the dance crew captioned it, “We are B Unique Crew Proudly representing our nation on the world’s biggest stage @agt America’s Got Talent Season 20. And the judges said it loud — The BEST Performance of the Season!” The clip doing the rounds with the replaced Pushpa music is from when they auditioned for Season 20 of AGT. The judges and the crowd seemed impressed with their performance.