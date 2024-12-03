Allu Arjun fan shouts at Pushpa 2 The Rule producer on stage over high ticket prices. Watch

Allu Arjun's much-anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to release in theatres this week. Advance booking for the film has begun in select territories in India, particularly the Hindi-speaking belt with ticket prices rising over ₹2000 at some cities. The film's cast and crew were present at a pre-release event in Hyderabad, where a fan expressed disappointment over the exorbitant rates and questioned the producer if the rates are justified. (Also read: Pushpa 2 The Rule tickets going for over ₹2400 in Delhi, Mumbai; shows of Allu Arjun-starrer still selling out fast) In Pushpa 2 The Rule Allu Arjun will play a red sanders smuggler called Pushpa Raj in the film.

What fan asked Pushpa 2 producer

In a video that has surfaced on X from the pre-release event in Hyderabad, a fan was seen directing a question to the producer of the Pushpa 2: The Rule in Telugu: “Sir, isn't charging us ₹1200 for a ticket too much?” The producer was seen reacting to the question with surprise.

The ticket prices of Pushpa 2: The Rule Delhi's PVR Director's Cut are premium in the multiplexes. The tickets for Hindi 2D version in Delhi's PVR Director's Cut are priced at ₹2400. In Mumbai, Maison PVR: Jio World Drive, the ticket price is ₹2100. In many Mumbai theatres, similar seats cost between ₹1500 and ₹1700. The film has collected over ₹12 crore in Telugu and ₹8 crore in Hindi so far in advance booking.

More details

At the pre-release event, RRR director SS Rajamouli was also present. He shared a story about Pushpa Raj's introduction scene in the sequel and said, “Don’t worry, Suku (Sukumar), I won’t talk about the scene, I’ll only talk about how good it was. If the first scene is so impressive, the film itself is going to be next level.”

Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to delve into the life of Pushpa Raj, played by Arjun. The sequel is expected to explore more of his marriage to Srivalli, played by Rashmika and his enmity with Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, played by Fahadh. The film releases on December 5.