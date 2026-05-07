Allu Arjun's father Aravind asks Pushpa 2 stampede victim's sister to study well: ‘I will bear expenses’

A 2024 screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre, X Roads, Hyderabad continues to haunt a family. Revathi died and her son Sritej continues to still recover from the aftermath of a stampede after being put on ventilator support. Allu Arjun, who was arrested in the case and released on bail, promised support to the Revathi’s living family members. On Wednesday, his father, producer Allu Aravind, and wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, visited the family.

Allu Aravind’s asks Sritej’s sister to study well

Allu Sneha Reddy and Allu Aravind visited the Pushpa 2 stampede victim's home.

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Arjun’s team released a video of Aravind and Sneha’s visit to Revathi’s family home. In the video, they can be seen interacting with Revathi’s husband Bhaskar and other family members. At one point in the video, Aravind calls Sritej’s sister Sanvi and talks to her. He tells her, “Will you study well? You must. I will bear all the expenses.”

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{{^usCountry}} Arjun’s family and producers of Pushpa 2, Mythri Movie Makers, director Sukumar all pledged money to the family at the time of the incident. Sritej was put on a ventilator and has been undergoing rehabilitation and long-term medical care. In December 2025, Bhaskar told the press that he was promised ₹2 crore but is struggling financially. Chairman of the Telangana Film Development Corporation (TGFDC) and producer Dil Raju met the family after that and claimed the issue was resolved. The Pushpa 2 stampede {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arjun’s family and producers of Pushpa 2, Mythri Movie Makers, director Sukumar all pledged money to the family at the time of the incident. Sritej was put on a ventilator and has been undergoing rehabilitation and long-term medical care. In December 2025, Bhaskar told the press that he was promised ₹2 crore but is struggling financially. Chairman of the Telangana Film Development Corporation (TGFDC) and producer Dil Raju met the family after that and claimed the issue was resolved. The Pushpa 2 stampede {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On December 4, 2024, fans surged forward to catch a glimpse of Arjun at Sandhya Theatre during Pushpa 2’s premiere. He had visited there with his children, along with Rashmika Mandanna and other members of the film’s team. Revathi died in the resulting stampede while Sritej was hospitalised in a serious condition. He was on ventilator support and was discharged only in April 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On December 4, 2024, fans surged forward to catch a glimpse of Arjun at Sandhya Theatre during Pushpa 2’s premiere. He had visited there with his children, along with Rashmika Mandanna and other members of the film’s team. Revathi died in the resulting stampede while Sritej was hospitalised in a serious condition. He was on ventilator support and was discharged only in April 2025. {{/usCountry}}

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In the aftermath, there were calls to arrest Arjun and the theatre management. He was arrested on December 13, was granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court and released from jail on the morning of December 14. The police also arrested three individuals in connection with the case: one of the theatre's owners, its senior manager, and the lower balcony in charge. The film’s team promised financial and medical support to the victim’s family.

Arjun is now shooting for Atlee’s Raaka, which also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role. He also has a film with Lokesh Kanagaraj lined up. The actor has also said yes to projects by Trivikram Srinivas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga that have yet to be officially announced.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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