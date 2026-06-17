Allu Arjun reacts as PM Narendra Modi uses his AA23 theme song in Instagram post; excited fans spam comments section

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent Instagram post caught the attention of Tollywood fans. The PM used a song composed by Anirudh Ravichander for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming film with Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA23. The lead star reacted to the post, as did fans who spammed the comment section.

Allu Arjun reacts to PM Modi’s post

Allu Arjun's upcoming film's music was used by PM Narendra Modi in a post.(Instagram/AP)

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PM Modi posted a picture of himself receiving the Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class) in Bratislava recently on his Instagram account. “Honoured to receive The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class) in Bratislava. I dedicate this award to the enduring friendship between India and Slovakia,” he wrote, posting the picture. But it was the song he used that caught everyone’s attention. He used the 23 Theme from the yet-to-be-titled film while posting the picture.

Allu Arjun and his fans react

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{{^usCountry}} Arjun acknowledged the post by liking it, as did his uncle, Pawan Kalyan’s wife Anna Lezhneva, and Anirudh. Riddhima Kapoor and a few others also liked the post. Arjun’s fans were thrilled to see the PM use their favourite star’s song. “We got Modiji using Anirudh music in his post before GTA VI,” read one comment on the post. “bhAAi movie song,” read another. Numerous fans spammed the comment section with AA 23 and Arjun GIFs. A fan even commented, “bhAAii is everywhere.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arjun acknowledged the post by liking it, as did his uncle, Pawan Kalyan’s wife Anna Lezhneva, and Anirudh. Riddhima Kapoor and a few others also liked the post. Arjun’s fans were thrilled to see the PM use their favourite star’s song. “We got Modiji using Anirudh music in his post before GTA VI,” read one comment on the post. “bhAAi movie song,” read another. Numerous fans spammed the comment section with AA 23 and Arjun GIFs. A fan even commented, “bhAAii is everywhere.” {{/usCountry}}

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Allu Arjun, Anirudh Ravichander, Anna Lezhneva and Riddhima Kapoor liked the post.

{{^usCountry}} About AA 23 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About AA 23 {{/usCountry}}

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In January this year, Lokesh and Arjun made the official announcement that they’re teaming up for a film after weeks of rumours. Producers Mythri Movie Makers wrote: “A Collaboration that will be Eternal in Indian Cinema. Icon Star @alluarjun X @Dir_Lokesh X @MythriOfficial X @anirudhofficial STRIVE FOR GREATNESS.” The song in the announcement video, 23, featured lyrics by the mysterious Heisenberg and vocals by Hector Salamanca. The song soon caught on fire on Instagram Reels.

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Arjun had also posted the promo video, writing, “I SAY 23. Goin on a spree. Low-Key G. Locked in mentally. That’s a guarantee! Excited about the new journey with the Maverick @lokesh.kanagaraj garu. & at last with brother @anirudhofficial. Can’t wait for this one.” The actor also has a high-budget film with Atlee, titled Raaka. Produced by Sun Pictures, the sci-fi film also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role. The film was announced in 2025 as Arjun’s first project after the release of the Pushpa films.

Arjun spent five years after the 2020 hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo working with Sukumar in Pushpa: The Rise (2021) and Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024). The sequel became one of the highest-grossing films in Indian cinema.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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