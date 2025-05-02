Allu Arjun reveals the struggle behind the pallu shot of Pushpa 2. Here’s what he said

Remember the pallu shot by Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2? Well, the actor has now shared the story behind the iconic shot, revealing that it took over 80 takes to get it just right. Also read: AA22 x A6: Allu Arjun says he is hopeful his next with Atlee will be a ‘visual spectacle’ Allu Arjun plays a red sanders smuggler called Pushpa Raj in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Allu Arjun on the 80-take pallu shot

During his appearance at the WAVES 2025 Summit on Thursday in Mumbai, he recalled telling the team that they would keep going until they nailed the scene perfectly.

Talking about the fan-favourite pallu shot, Allu said, “It was a shot in the trailer, and it was also in one of the first teasers for Pushpa 2. I don’t know how many people have seen it. We started shooting it, and it was a very complex shot, and it took 70 to 80 takes. We started in the morning around 8:30 am, and around 11 am, I started to get the rhythm of it. Finally, by around 2:30 pm, we got the shot”.

Allu mentioned that as they exceeded 80 takes, the production team started struggling to keep track of the count. He said, “They had run out of all the numbers and the alphabets, so I just told them to take the clap out of it and said, ‘Whichever is the last take is the perfect one’, and we are going to do it until we get it right... We finally did it in 85th or 78th shot... We lost count," he added.

About Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2: The Rule takes the story forward from Pushpa: The Rise, showing how Pushpa Raj now runs the red sandal smuggling syndicate after growing from a daily wage worker. Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife, Srivalli, who stands up for him against his estranged family. Fahadh Faasil plays police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, who is still reeling from the humiliation he faced in Pushpa: The Rise. The film ends by setting up a new story for Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Sukumar Writings, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh and Ajay. As per Sacnilk, the gross collection of the film stands at ₹1470.25 crore in India. It was released on December 5 last year.