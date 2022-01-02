Allu Arjun says he ‘wouldn’t be interested in anything' other than the protagonist's role in Bollywood

Actor Allu Arjun has said that he has received an offer to star in a Hindi film but his fans will have to wait. The 39-year-old actor, whose latest Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise said he is open to the idea of working in a true-blue Bollywood movie provided the project is exciting.

“I have got an offer but nothing concrete or exciting. Hopefully soon (it will happen). It does take courage, you have to risk it (to work in another industry),” Arjun told PTI.

Son of noted producer Allu Aravind, the actor is known for films like Bunny, Arya, Desamuduru, Parugu, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, among others.

After spending about two decades in the Telugu film industry, Arjun said he is not interested in playing second fiddle to another actor when he takes up a Hindi script.

“When we are the protagonist of the films that we do, anybody who comes to us will only come with the offer to play a protagonist, I would not be interested in anything (else). And it is very well understood," he said.

“Even the other person will not come and it doesn't make sense to ask such a big star to play a second role as it damages the film, they also know it. You have to work as a protagonist, as the main lead,” he added.

The actor is happy with the glorious run of Pushpa: The Rise, which has collected ₹56.69 crore from its Hindi-dubbed version. The film has grossed ₹300 crore worldwide since its release on December 17, 2021.

Directed by Sukumar, the action drama was also released in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. Pushpa: The Rise has been produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers.

The film chronicles the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra Pradesh and depicts the convoluted nexus that unfurls in the course of the narrative of a man who is taken by avarice.

The film also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in his Telugu debut. The sequel of the movie, Pushpa: The Rule is scheduled to begin production this year.

Meanwhile, Arjun's 2020 action-drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is being remade in Hindi as Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan in the lead.

