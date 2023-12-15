Allu Arjun turns down liquor and pan brand placements for Pushpa The Rule: Report

Allu Arjun might play the brutish Pushpa Raj in Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa: The Rule, but there are certain lines he’s unwilling to cross. The actor has always shied away from endorsing tobacco, pan and liquor brands and a report by Gulte states that he has turned down a similar brand placement deal for his upcoming film. (Also Read: Allu Arjun reviews Animal, lauds ‘Ranbir Kapoor Ji’ for elevating performances in Indian cinema)

No to vice

This is not the first time Allu Arjun has said no to such brand deals(Instagram)

The report in Gulte states that a popular liquor and pan brand approached the makers of Pushpa, offering them a fat sum for a brand placement. Whenever the hero drinks, smokes or chews on-screen, the brand wants their logo to be visible in the frame. What’s more, they even offered a sum of ₹10 crore for the same, state reports. However, Allu turned down the offer as he wasn’t comfortable with promoting such brands. He is said to have said no because he doesn’t want to encourage fans to smoke or drink in reality.

Not the first time

This is not the first time Allu has turned down such offers either. After the success of Pushpa, he was offered a fat sum by a tobacco company for a TV commercial of one of their products. However, Allu’s team revealed that he turned down the offer as he doesn’t personally consume tobacco and did not want to encourage his fans to do so either. He also began encouraging fans to plant more trees and gift saplings during the pandemic.

About Pushpa

Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rise hit screens in multiple languages in December 2021 and received good response from fans and critics alike. The film told the story of a daily wage worker called Pushpa who rises in ranks to become a red sanders smuggler. He finds a foe in SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, played by Fahadh Faasil, who vows to put an end to his illegal activities. The second part of the film takes the story forward, with Rashmika Mandanna reprising her role as Srivalli. The sequel is slated to hit screens in August 2024.

