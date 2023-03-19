Allu Arjun unblocks co-star Bhanushree Mehra on Twitter, she says 'never blamed him for my career setbacks'

Actor Allu Arjun, on Saturday, unblocked his Varudu co-star Bhanushree Mehra on Twitter. He did so only a few hours after blocking her. Also read: Allu Arjun talks about Sandeep Reddy Vanga, shares post about their project Allu Arjun and Bhanushree Mehra starred together in Varudu.

Taking to Twitter, Bhanushree shared a screenshot of the actor's profile that shows he has blocked her, and wrote, "If you ever feel like you're stuck in a rut, just remember that I acted in Varudu with Allu Arjun and STILL couldn't get any work. But I've learned to find humor in my struggles - especially now that Allu Arjun has blocked me on Twitter Go subscribe?"

Bhanushree and Allu worked together in the Telugu romantic action drama film Varudu which was released in the year 2010. Helmed by Gunasekhar, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Post Varudu, Bhanushree appeared in several films but her career couldn't take off well.

After a few hours, Bhanushree clarified that she had never blamed Allu Arjun for her career setbacks and revealed that the Ala Vaikunthapuramloo actor has unblocked her.

She shared another screenshot and wrote, "Great news, Allu Arjun has unblocked me! To clarify, I NEVER blamed him for my career setbacks. Instead, I've learned to find humor in my struggles and keep moving forward. Stay tuned for more laughs and good vibes! Thanks, Allu Arjun, for being a good sport."

The actor also posted a video which she later deleted on the microblogging site and wrote, "Well, that was a rollercoaster of a day! Goodnight, folks! Just to clear the air - my tweet wasn't intended to hurt any Allu Arjun fans. I'm a fan too! I was just poking fun at my own career struggles. Let's spread love & laughter, not hate. Sweet dreams!" In the video, she could be seen sipping a drink.

Meanwhile, Allu will be next seen in Pushpa 2.

ott:10