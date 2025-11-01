Allu Sirish gets ‘finally and happily engaged' to girlfriend Nayanika in intimate ceremony, shares pics

Actor Allu Sirish and his girlfriend Nayanika Reddy are ‘finally & happily engaged'. Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a series of photos from the ceremony. Allu Sirish and Nayanika got engaged on Friday evening.

Allu Sirish and Nayanika are engaged

In the photos, the duo smiled as they put rings on each other. They were seen surrounded by guests who cheered for them. For the event, Allu Sirish wore a white ethnic outfit while Nayanika opted for a red lehenga.

Sharing the pictures, he captioned the post, "I’m finally & happily engaged to the love of my life, Nayanika! (Ring and white heart emojis)."

Celebs congratulate couple

Reacting to the post, Pragya Jaiswal wrote, “Many, many congratulations, Siri.” Shanvi Srivastava said, “Siriiiiii this is (red heart emoji). Congratulations.”

Parvati Nair commented, “Congratulations and celebrations.” Sophie Choudry said, “Sooooooo happy for you both!!!! Congratulations and tons of love, my dearest Siri and Nayanika.”

Guests at Allu Sirish and Nayanika's engagement

The engagement, held on Friday, was an intimate family affair. The celebrations were attended by Allu Arjun with his family, Chiranjeevi and his family, Ram Charan and Upasana, and Varun Tej with Lavanya. The ceremony followed Telugu traditions.

About Allu Sirish

Allu Sirish, younger brother of Allu Arjun, had earlier shared the news with his fans and followers on the birth anniversary of his grandfather-veteran actor Allu Ramalingaiah. On Instagram, he had posted a picture with Nayanika and penned a sweet note, informing his admirers that they will get engaged on October 31.

"Today, on the birth anniversary of my grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah garu, I feel blessed to share something very close to my heart- I will be getting engaged to Nayanika on 31st October," the note read. "My grandmother, who recently passed away, always wished to see me married. Though she is not with us, I know she is blessing us from above as we begin this journey together. Our families have embraced our love with immense joy," he added.

Allu Sirish was last seen in Buddy, an action-comedy-fantasy film released in 2024.