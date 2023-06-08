Anasuya Bharadwaj says Vijay Deverakonda’s publicist paid trolls to abuse her

Television anchor turned actor Anasuya Bharadwaj, who was seen in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise, has made startling revelations about Vijay Deverakonda’s publicist. She has alleged that he has paid trolls to abuse her. Over the last few months, Vijay’s fans and Anasuya have engaged in a war of words on social media. Also read: Anasuya Bharadwaj seems to take a dig at Vijay Deverakonda over his name on Kushi poster Anasuya Bharadwaj makes serious claims against Vijay Deverakonda.

What went wrong between Anasuya Bharadwaj and Vijay Deverakonda

Anasuya and Vijay used to be friends, in the actor's words. In an interview, she claimed that she came to know from someone in Vijay’s team that his publicist has paid trolls to abuse her. She said she was shocked when found out about it.

"Vijay and I were friendly long back and there was no problem. When Arjun Reddy (2017) released, the cuss words were muted in the film. Vijay had visited a theatre and when the muted cuss words came on screen, he told his fans to mouth the dialogues and they were shouting these cuss words. Vijay played a character who was abusive, which is fine, but in real life, why would you encourage the audience to say such words? Being a mother, all this abusive language really upset me. In fact, I had spoken to Vijay about this, saying please don't encourage such things in real life," Anasuya told India Today.

Anasuya Bharadwaj on paid trolls

She added that online abuse of women had increased post the release of Arjun Reddy. She also said she was depressed following the online abuse but she managed to move on. “In 2019, Vijay Deverakonda's father was producing Meeku Maathrame Cheptha and they offered me a role. Things were fine. It was after that someone from Vijay's team told me that his publicist had paid trolls to abuse me. I was shocked. If the publicist had paid trolls, then Vijay would have been aware, right? I am sure they would not do something like this without his knowledge, right?" she added.

Anasuya Bharadwaj's cryptic post

Last month, Anasuya took a cryptic dig at Vijay over the poster of his film Kushi. On the Kushi poster, Vijay's name appeared as The Vijay Deverakonda (as he uses it on social media). Anasuya expressed her displeasure with the poster and wrote in Telugu, "Ippude okati chusanu.. “The” na?? Babooooiii!!! Paityam.. enchestam.. antakunda chuskundam (The? OMG. This is bile. What do we do? Make sure we don’t catch it).” Her tweet went viral and it earned the wrath of Vijay’s fans.

Anasuya will be next seen in the forthcoming Telugu-Tamil bilingual film, Vimanam. She stars as a sex worker. She is also a part of the upcoming instalment of the Pushpa franchise.

