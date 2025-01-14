Anshu Ambani reacts to Trinadha Rao Nakkina's apology for commenting on her size, says he treated her like family

Director Trinadha Rao Nakkina had to issue a public apology to actor Anshu Ambani after his remarks at the teaser launch of their film, Mazakka, caused heavy backlash. Nakkina had commented on Anshu's body type and made remarks on her 'size' at the event, drawing criticism. Anshu, herself, has downplayed the controversy saying his words were 'taken out of context'. (Also read: Trinadha Rao Nakkina slammed for ‘disgusting’ comments on Anshu's size at event: ‘She looks so embarrassed’) Trinadha Rao Nakkina was criticised for his inappropriate remarks about actor Anshu Ambani.

Trinadha Rao Nakkina's apology

At the teaser launch of Mazakka, Nakkina had talked about Anshu and said, “Does she (Anshu) still look the same as she did in her Manmadhudu days? She’s a bit thinner now. I told her to eat and gain weight because, for Telugu (cinema), it’s not enough—she needs to be a bigger size. She’s improved a bit now, and by next time, she’ll improve even more.”

After the comments drew criticism from all quarters. The state Women’s Commission issued a notice to the director. Nakkina eventually apologised in a statement. He said, "I came to know that several women were uncomfortable with my statements made during the teaser launch of Mazaaka. I call it unfortunate, as they were not planned. I made those comments in jest, hoping to make everyone laugh. However, if these remarks have hurt you, this is my mistake. I would like to issue a heartfelt apology, as they were objectionable. I will also personally apologise to Anshu. I didn’t realise this would become such a significant issue."

Anshu Ambani reacts

Anshu Ambani took to social media on Tuesday and addressed the teaser of Mazakka as well as the controversy. In a video message to her fans, the actor called the controversy around Nakkina's statement unfortunate and added, “I really want to assure you all that he's the loveliest man on the planet. He really is, and I believe his words may have been taken out of context. He has treated me as a member of his family. I've worked on this movie for 60 days, and I have been given nothing but respect, love, and lots of good wishes.”

Asking fans to 'put this to rest', the actor urged them to focus on the film. "I'm so excited about the movie and I feel we should all watch the film for the right reasons. Trinadha has been an absolute pleasure to work with. I could not have asked for a better director to bring me back to the Telugu film industry, and I'm very grateful that he has been guiding me through this process and I have nothing but just love and gratitude for him and the entire team," she added.

Anshu Ambani rose to fame in Tamil and Telugu cinema in the early 2000s with hits like Manmadhudu and Raghavendra. She worked in only for films from 2002-04 before taking a break from acting after getting married. She is returning to acting after two decades with Mazakka, directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina.