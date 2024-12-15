Anushka Shetty's Ghaati to release worldwide on this date

Ghaati release date

The makers announced on Sunday via X that the film will hit theatres worldwide on April 18, 2025. They shared an intense poster along with the caption, "The Queen, at her best, will reign at the box office. #Ghaati GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 18th APRIL, 2025. In Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam."

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, 'Ghaati' will showcase the 'Baahubali' actress in a completely new avatar.

Earlier in November, the makers revealed a powerful first-look poster of Anushka on X (formerly Twitter), where she was seen smoking a pipe with intense expressions.

More details

The poster featured the tagline, "Victim, criminal, legend," and was accompanied by the caption, “Wishing 'The Queen' #AnushkaShetty a very Happy Birthday #GhaatiGlimpse Video today at 4.05 PM In Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.”

The film also marks Anushka's second collaboration with director Krish after their successful 2010 film 'Vedam'.

Apart from 'Ghaati', Shetty is set to make her much-awaited Malayalam debut in the upcoming film 'Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer', directed by Rojin Thomas. The film stars Jayasurya Jayan in the lead role alongside Anushka.

In November, the makers of Kathanar released a teaser introducing Anushka's character, Nila, a weaver. The teaser starts with intriguing visuals of threads on a weaving machine and eventually reveals a glimpse of Anushka in her role.

The announcement for Kathanar was made on the special occasion of Anushka's birthday. The makers wrote, "Wishing a magical birthday to our dear Anushka Shetty! We are excited to reveal her captivating character in 'KATHANAR - The Wild Sorcerer,' which marks her grand entry into Malayalam cinema. Magic awaits!"

'Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer' is produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner Sree Gokulam Movies. Along with Anushka and Jayasurya, the film also features Prabhu Deva and Vineeth in key roles.

(With inputs from ANI)