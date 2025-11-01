Baahubali The Epic box office collection day 2: Re-release of Prabhas, Rana Daggubati film mints 17 crore

Baahubali The Epic box office collection day 2: SS Rajamouli’s remastered and re-released Baahubali: The Epic continues to do well at the box office on Saturday. After a ₹10 crore opening, the film crossed the ₹15 crore mark on Saturday. Here’s how it's faring. Baahubali The Epic box office collection day 2: Prabhas carrying the shivling on his shoulders in Baahubali: The Beginning.

Baahubali: The Epic box office collection

According to trade website Sacnilk, Baahubali: The Epic made an estimated ₹6.62 crore net in India on Saturday, taking its total domestic collection to ₹17.17 crore. The film collected ₹1.15 crore from its paid premieres on Thursday and made ₹9.4 crore on its opening day. It had a ₹10.55 crore in India and a ₹19 crore worldwide opening. Although the film received a positive response upon its release, it remains to be seen how much it will collect in the coming days.

About Baahubali: The Epic

Baahubali: The Epic is a combination of Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017). The film has been remastered, bringing its visuals and sound up to date from what they were ten years ago. Numerous fans head to theatres across the world to celebrate the film in theatres once again, with some even hilariously recreating famous scenes from it. At the end of the re-release, Baahubali: The Eternal War, an animated project was also announced, much to the delight of fans.

Baahubali: The Beginning tells the story of a young man named Shivudu, also known as Amarendra Baahubali (Prabhas), who learns the truth about his past after falling in love with a warrior named Avantika (Tamannaah). It ended with a cliffhanger, leading the audience to the story of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, where he faces off against the tyrannical king, Bhallaladeva (Rana). The second film in the franchise is the third-highest-grossing film in Indian cinema.